‘Seinfeld’s Patrick Warburton Predicts ‘Updated’ Version of Series Would ‘Absolutely’ Be a Hit

Seinfeld alum Patrick Warburton recently spoke out about his upcoming projects. In the iconic TV series, Warburton played the character David Puddy. However, in the interview, he touched on the classic show and if it could be a success today.

“Absolutely,” he told Distractify after asked if the show could be as popular today as it was in the 1990s. Throughout that decade, Seinfeld became a cultural touchstone. It dominated the Nielsen ratings and was critically acclaimed, receiving dozens of awards and cementing its impact on pop culture. However, while Warburton believes the show could certainly regain that immense popularity, he offered a caveat.

“I think that the only thing that would have to be changed…it would just be updated.”

The idea of resurfacing a popular show from another era and updating it for modern times isn’t a novel idea. In fact, the practice has picked up recently. Shows like Fuller House, Hawaii Five-O, Battlestar Galactica, Dr. Who, iCarly, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are all examples of rebooted and remade shows that have enjoyed commercial and critical success.

Warburton continued to explain why he thinks a Seinfeld reboot would work today. “The characters, absolutely…their personalities, their reactions, their vapidness.” He went on to again acknowledge the needed for an updated version when he said, “they’d [just] be dealing with different things.”

‘Post-Seinfeld’ Patrick Warburton

Warburton admits how much fun he had on the set of Seinfeld. He once revealed how he made the entire room laugh during a table read. However, after Seinfeld helped establish him as a recognizable actor, his roles grew substantially in the following decades.

Since 1999, he voices Joe Swanson in the incredibly popular animated series Family Guy. In this role, Warburton has appeared in over 270 episodes. He also starred in 100 episodes of the sitcom Rules of Engagement. Rules of Engagement ran from 2007-2013.

Warburton’s booming voice and large physical presence usually defines the characters he plays. He was cast as “T” in Men in Black II. Warburton famously portrayed Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove and played Buzz Lightyear in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

However, despite being a movie star, Warburton identifies as a staunch family man. He met his wife in college. He has three sons and one daughter. Warburton is a Christian; it’s reported that Warburton isn’t afraid to turn off his hit show Family Guy when its religious jokes become too offensive.

When asked how being a dad affects his work, Warburton talked about the irony of being known to many as a professional funnyman, but to his kids, his jokes are corny and very dad-like. It’s safe to assume that their deadpan looks at their dad after one of his jokes surely matches the deadpan glaze of David Puddy in Seinfeld.