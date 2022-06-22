‘Seinfeld’: See What the Iconic Cast Would Look Like in CGI Form

The 1990s classic TV sitcom series, Seinfeld was certainly chock-full of humorous situations. Some of the predicaments of the characters on the award-winning TV comedy series were even downright cartoonish in their comedy. But, have you ever imagined what the Seinfeld cast would actually look like as an animated bunch? Well, whether you have or haven’t, a recent CGI creation has given us a peek into what Jerry, George, Elaine, Kramer – and even some of the supporting cast – could look like in an animated universe.

These Aren’t The Animated Characters We Grew Up With, That’s For Sure!

This new AI-created group of images gives us the Seinfeld cast in CGI form. The results, however, are a little frightening. The AI program certainly nailed some features. But, other features are, in truth, not so great.

As per a recent ScreenRant write-up, the cast of the hit TV series became the latest group to be put through the Dall-E AI image generator. The results show us that technology isn’t always the way to go!

The CGI image results are presented in a grid of unsettling pics, showing a computerized Seinfeld cast. Well, we’re pretty certain that’s who they are. However, the faces are distorted throughout. But, we can still recognize much of the CGI representation. Oddly, the hairstyles created in these images are pretty spot-on.

Seinfeld Remains TV’s Best Series About ‘Nothing’ – Pulling In Audiences Decades After The Final Episode Hit The Air

Seinfeld changed the landscape of TV comedies when it hit the NBC airwaves in 1989. The hit series ran for nine successful seasons on the Peacock network before signing off the air in 1998.

The Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld-created series follows a group of people living in New York; depicting the players as they live their everyday lives, performing menial tasks…often with hilarious and/or horrifyingly hilarious results. The unusual premise of the series often leads the series to be described as a “show about nothing.”

Since Seinfeld went off the air in 1998, the series continues to draw in strong viewership numbers. The popular series can be found on a few streaming service options. Including, most recently, Netflix.

Seinfeld Finale Pulls In Record Number Viewers In 1998

When the popular NBC sitcom series was coming to an end, the dedicated Seinfeld fans were ready to give their favorite show – and characters – a proper send-off. Some fans even gathered together in major cities across the nation to catch this final episode in 1998.

As a result, this Seinfeld finale episode brought in 76.3 million U.S. TV viewers that night. Making this series finale the fifth most-watched overall. Falling just behind M*A*S*H., Roots, Cheers, and The Fugitive.