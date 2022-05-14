‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.

Interactions With Heidi Swedberg Leave Jason Alexander Frustrated on ‘Seinfeld’

In an interview, Alexander said, “I love Heidi Swedberg, but I could never figure out how to play off her. Her instincts and my instincts were diametrically opposed. If I thought something had to move, she’d go slow – if I went slow, she’d go fast. If I paused, she’d jump in too early. Loved her. Hated Susan.” Woof. This might come as a surprise to those longtime fans that have watched George and Susan’s interactions over the years. One might not sense anything wrong at all in the show about nothing.

Alexander also shares a story involving Seinfeld series co-creator Larry David. It’s David who would tell him that the Susan character worked on the sitcom. “Larry said to me, ‘Don’t you understand how perfect she is for you? You burned her father’s shack down. You practically s*it on her, and nobody feels bad for her. They’re all on your side. She’s the greatest foil for you.'” We get more from MSN.

Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus Would Complain About Actress And Her Work

Swedberg’s Susan might have been the greatest foil but the tension just got bigger. In fact, it apparently reached the point where both Seinfeld and Louis-Dreyfus were airing their grievances…and it was no Festivus matter. They were tired of Swedberg and, well, even Louis-Dreyfus apparently talked about killing off Susan. Ultimately, that’s what happens as George spends time grieving his loss.

Sadly, Seinfeld fans have been mounting the loss of actresses Estelle Harris and Liz Sheridan. Both died recently and were the TV moms to George and Jerry, respectively. Comedy legend Jerry Stiller played George’s father Frank but that only happened after a casting change made that role iconic.

Veteran actor John Randolph did film scenes for the episode titled The Handicap Spot. But he wasn’t the producers’ first choice to play Frank. They wanted Stiller, who made his mark with wife Anne Meara in multiple appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show. He was busy with other projects and it wasn’t until Season 5 that they could get Jerry Stiller. The rest, as they say, is history. Sadly, Stiller has died, too, but his work is still beloved by millions.