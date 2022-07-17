‘Step By Step’s Brandon Call Left Hollywood Immediately After the Show Concluded

From the late 1980s until the late 1990s, actor Brandon Call was an easily recognized face on film as well as on TV. The young actor even found some memorable roles in both areas. Some are even the starring roles – in a variety of films including The Black Cauldron, Blind Fury, Jagged Edge, and Warlock.

In 1989, Brandon Call played young Hobie, the son of David Hasselhoff’s character in the premiere season of Baywatch. Then, in 1991 Call landed the role of one of the Step By Step kids, J.T. However, despite his incredible success as a child actor, Brandon call seemingly disappeared from the limelight once the Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy-led comedy series came to its end in 1998.

Child Actor Brandon Call Finds Massive Success In The Acting Business

When Brandon Call found near immediate success when he hit the scene as an actor in the 1980s. The young actor appeared in a variety of movies early on. As well as some memorable classic TV shows such as Magnum P.I. and a few of our favorite soap operas.

In 1989 Call portrayed Hobie, the young son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch. However, the child star didn’t remain on this series; which went on to receive a major cult-following in the preceding seasons. Call’s character was replaced by Jeremy Jackson after the show’s first season.

Brandon Call Gets His Big Break In Step By Step, Opposite Some Big Names

It was just a few short years later when Brandon Call found his biggest break. This came in his portrayal of J.T., one of the children in the popular TGIF sitcom series Step By Step. This series stars some of television’s biggest names: Suzanne Somers of Three’s Company fame; and Patrick Duffy who found fame portraying Bobby Ewing on Dallas.

In this series, Call portrays J.T., the rambunctious son of Patrick Duffy’s character, Frank. The premise of Step by Step has Frank reuniting with his former flame, Somers’ Caro. Then the reunited couple secretly weds while on vacation. However, reality soon hits home as the newlyweds try to blend their families in this modern take on the iconic TV series, The Brady Bunch.

Call Faces Major Injury Towards The End Of The Popular ABC Series

Brandon Call portrays J.T. in the series for its entirety. Even after he is shot in both arms during a 1996 road rage incident. However, he hasn’t appeared in another role since Step By Step wrapped up in 1998. Some reports note that the 45-year-old Call owns a California gas station. Whatever he’s doing these days, it’s safe to say that he hasn’t decided to revive the successful career he found in the acting business.