‘That ’90s Show’: Tommy Chong Set to Reprise Leo Role in Upcoming Netflix Sequel Series

Resident That ’70s Show stoner Leo Role will be jumping two decades into the future this fall. According to reports, his actor Tommy Chong has signed on to reprise his role in the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ’90s Show.

Chong joined the original classic TV series in 1999 as the laid-back hippie who owns the Foto Hut, which is where Steven Hyde worked.

The Cheech and Chong star announced the news himself while chatting with The Dark Mark Show.

“They gave me a call, and I did my part…They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not,” he admitted. “I really don’t give a sh** to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m back as Leo.”

Tommy Chong joined That ’70s Show as a recurring star for seasons 2 and 3. By the 4th season, he was a series regular. Chong then disappeared for two years before once again becoming a regular character for the show’s final season.

Most of the Original Stars Will Return for ‘That ’90s Show’

That ’90s Show will revolve around the life of high school sweethearts Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia. In the pilot, she will head to Wisconsin to spend the summer of 1995 with her grandparents Red and Kitty. While there, she’ll meet the new grunge generation of Point Place kids.

And during at least one episode, she’ll also meet the infamous Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Jackie (Mila Kunis), all of who star in the premiere. Eric and Donna’s Topher Grace and Lauren Prepon will be heading back to their old stomping grounds, too. ANd Red and Kitty will also be played by their original actors, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

However, aside from Smith and Rupp, the original stars will only have guest spots in the series.

The only original lead not making a return is Hyde’s Danny Masterson. The actor is currently on trial after several women accused him of assault. Though, he recently took to social media to support the spinoff.

“This is literally the dopest thing I’ve heard in a decade,” he wrote. “So excited for Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp two of the great humans and greatest actors on the planet. Can’t wait to watch and laugh.”

Shut Eye’s Callie Haverda will be playing Leia Forman, who leads the newest band of teenage misfits in the 10-episode multicamera season 1. Other newcomers include Mace Coronel, Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.