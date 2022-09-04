‘The Addams Family’: All the Actresses Who Have Played Wednesday Addams Over the Years

The classic tv show The Addams Family debuted in 1964, and virtually every generation has had a new take on the mysteriously spooky family. So far, there have been 7 different versions of the Addams, with as many actresses portraying Wednesday. Wednesday Addams is the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams, a wealthy couple who love all things dark and mysterious. Wednesday’s main trait is her sardonic, pitch-black humor. She also is depicted as wearing all black along with her iconic pigtails.

The first actress to play the character is Lisa Loring. She played the 6-year-old Wednesday in the 1960s The Addams Family sitcom. The original show ran from 1964 to 1966 for a total of 64 episodes. In this version of the show, Wednesday Addams is the younger sister of Pugsley rather than the older child. Loring reprised her role for the 1977 made-for-TV special Halloween with the New Addams Family. This was the last time that Loring would work on an Addams Family project alongside the original cast members.

The second woman to play Wednesday Addams was Cindy Henderson in the 1972 animated series The New Scooby-Doo Movies. She voiced the Wednesday in the episode “Wednesday is Missing.” In 1973, when Hanna-Barbera gave The Addams Family its own animated sitcom, Henderson reprised her voice role. The voice of young Jodie Foster as Pugsley was also featured in the cartoon. However, The Addams Family’s 1973 series only aired for one season; Henderson never again did the voice of Wednesday Addams after that.

Wednesday Addams going into the 21st Century

Jumping into the 1990s, we have Christina Ricci taking over the role. She played Wednesday twice, in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). For many, Ricci is most associated with the role. So much so that she will be appearing in the upcoming Wednesday Netflix series. She will be playing a new character, however.

Ricci’s Addams Family films were popular enough to warrant an animated spinoff. This Addams Family cartoon ran from 1992 to 1993. Voice actress Debi Derryberry played Wednesday in this version. Another Continuation of Ricci’s Addams Family films was the 1998 direct to video movie, Addams Family Reunion. It attempted to recapture the magic of the earlier films with a new cast. Nicole Fugere portrayed Wednesday Addams in that film, as well as a tv series spinoff, The New Addams Family. The show was short-lived and canceled after its first season.

The first big-budget adaptation of the Addams Family since the 1990s movies was with MGM’s CGI-animated films. Those were released in 2019 and 2021. In these two films, middle schooler Wednesday Addams was voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz. She is perhaps best for playing Carrie in the 2013 adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

Of course, the latest actress to sport the iconic pigtails is Jenna Ortega. She will play Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday. Ortega has been crowned the scream queen of 2022. She starred in two high-profile horror projects, this year’s Scream and Ti West’s Texas fried thriller, X. Her teenage version of the character promises to be more grounded than other takes. There’s still no release date set, but it seems likely to roll out in time for Halloween.