‘The Addams Family’ Reboot: ‘Wednesday’ Creators Preview Morticia Storyline

If a picture is worth a thousand words, cartoonist Charles Addams stands in a category of his own after creating the single-panel cartoons surrounding The Addams Family. Running for over 50 years, the comic strip turned into a cultural phenomenon as it was adapted into a television show, video games, movies, and even a hit Broadway show. Not to mention the millions made in merchandising. Now, it appears The Addams Family is making a return. This time, Netflix snagged a new show not just revolving around The Addams Family, but more importantly, the daughter, Wednesday.

Dropping a trailer on Wednesday, which is fitting given the focus of the new series, the cast sports big names like Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones. As for Isaac Ordonez, he portrays the brother Pugsley. Additionally, the main role of Wednesday, that belongs to Jenna Ortega.

Premiering this Fall, Wednesday is the creation of the duo behind another hit show, Smallville. Both Miles Miller and Alfred Gough recently sat down with Vanity Fair to share their excitement about their latest venture and working alongside famed creator, Tim Burton. Although not helmed by Burton, the director is an executive producer on the show and even directed four of the eight episodes.

Wednesday Takes Form In New Netflix Series

As for the main story of Wednesday, the series follows the daughter as she attends Nevermore Academy, a boarding school designed for outcasts and rejects. The story takes shape after a slew of mysterious deaths occur in the small town housing the school. The series takes liberties around Wednesday as she juggles the obstacles of high school and teenage drama. Although still gloomy and straightforward, Wednesday focuses on her relationship with her mother. Alfred Gough noted, “The relationship that kind of hangs over the season is really Wednesday’s relationship with Morticia. How do you step out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?”

Alfred Gough continued, noting that Wednesday often dislikes the cheerfulness of her family. “Wednesday’s not scared of sharks or creepy crawlies or anything, but she’s afraid of emotion. Their overt displays of affection drive Wednesday crazy.”

While Wednesday already draws curiosity among fans of the family, the creators recalled receiving a call from Tim Burton three days after giving him the script for episode one. “Tim was always the Mount Everest of directors.” Alfred Gough added, “He had a lot of questions about the previous television work we’d done, like how we were able to achieve it. He really loved that you had time to be with Wednesday and explore the character and you didn’t have to, you know, wrap things up in an hour and 45 minutes.”