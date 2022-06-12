‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Don Knotts Went on a Blind Date With Lucy in ‘Here’s Lucy’

Imagine sitting in front of your television set for some classic TV viewing and ending up seeing Don Knotts from The Andy Griffith Show. But he’s not playing Barney. Oh, far from it indeed. Knotts, who had quite a career in both television and movies, would be part of an episode of Here’s Lucy starring Lucille Ball. This would be her next-to-last TV series but was Ball’s final one with CBS. Apparently, Knotts was all dressed up like Ralph Furley of Three’s Company before that role started up.

Back in 1973, Knotts’ character would find himself on a blind date with Lucy’s in the episode titled Lucy Goes on Her Last Blind Date, according to MeTV. Here’s Lucy was Ball’s second sitcom series after working with former husband Desi Arnaz on I Love Lucy and The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour. Within a few years after working with Lucy, Knotts would find himself trading barbs with John Ritter on their ABC sitcom.

Don Knotts of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Had A Definite Way With The Ladies

While Knotts was playing a character alongside Ball, there’s definitely something to him being a ladies man. Karen Knotts, his daughter, said that he was “very loved by women.” She talked about this part of her dad’s life in an interview with Page Six. “There was something about my dad,” Karen Knotts said. “Even I noticed like there was something about him that drew you in.

“Like, you could just be sitting and having a normal conversation with him and you would just be staring into his eyes, like trying to figure out what he was really thinking,” Karen said. “There was something magnetic about his personality and women definitely responded to that.” But Don Knotts had a career that spanned both movies and television. Remember The Reluctant Astronaut or The Shakiest Gun in the West? Just a couple of films in the Knotts resume’.

Obviously, his time on TV remains close to fans. Knotts also was a part of talk-show host Steve Allen’s cast of different characters. He would routinely play a man who had a nervous twitch. Allen had Knotts and others as part of a regular “man on the street” segment he’d do. If you have watched Barney Fife over the years, then there’s a little touch of this nervousness to him. Maybe it’s anxiety. Who knows? Still, seeing him in his famed TV role is always fun. Knotts would join Three’s Company after Norman Fell and Audra Lindley, who played the Ropers, would go on to star in their own spinoff. And yes, he would wear rather flamboyant clothes as part of playing our friend Furley.