‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Fans React to Ron Howard’s Moving Tribute to Late Star Maggie Peterson

Ron Howard, who starred with Maggie Peterson on the classic TV series “The Andy Griffith Show,” paid tribute to the late actress earlier this week. And fans of both stars reacted to Howard’s moving tribute.

Peterson passed away at the age of 81, per a Facebook post written by her family. She appeared in six episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” as Charlene Darling, while Howard played the young Opie Taylor. When he heard the news of Maggie Peterson’s death, Ron Howard took to Twitter to share a heartfelt tribute to the actress.

“RIP -Lovely, kind, and talented Maggie Peterson. Here is a favorite clip of mine. Charlene Darling sings ‘There is a Time’ for Andy,” Howard wrote in the post. He also included a YouTube clip of the song.

Several fans took to the comments to mourn the late star and share their appreciation for her work on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

“Oh no! Charlene! Great song. RIP,” one fan said.

“This one of my favorite scenes from the series,” another person said of the video Howard included.

Someone else wrote, “Thank you for sharing that Ron! I always wanted to know what she was really like…think the song captures a bit of that.”

“I loved all of the scenes she was in. Thanks for sharing and condolences to all her friends and family,” a different fan commented.

All of the fans seem to agree that Maggie Peterson was a very special person, both on the screen and off. And they appreciated Ron Howard for sharing this wholesome video of her and her incredible voice.

Many Mourn for Maggie Peterson, Including Ron Howard and Peterson Family

The family of Maggie Peterson posted a touching message about the late actress after she passed away this weekend. They also included a sweet photo of Peterson holding the book, “Mayberry Memories,” which looks to contain photos from the show.

“It is with great sorrow that we report that our dear Aunt Maggie died yesterday afternoon (Sunday, May 15). She passed peacefully in her sleep with her family present,” the post began.

“Maggie’s health took a turn for the worse after the death of her husband Gus and we are relieved that we were able to move her home to be close to family for her last days,” the family continued. “We will be planning a private service for Maggie in the next few weeks.”

The post continued, “Maggie wanted this community to know how much you meant to her over the past three years. Despite being in Las Vegas and away from her family, your love and devotion helped her to not feel alone. She made many mentions to us about how she couldn’t believe how generous you all were. You truly made a positive impact on her life and helped her during some very difficult times.

“Finally, Maggie’s family would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the post concluded. “Your caring and generosity was inspiring and we could not have done any of this without you. We hope that during this difficult time you can find solace in knowing how important you were for making the end of Maggie’s life much better. Thank you and God bless.”