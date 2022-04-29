‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Goober and Gomer Pyle Appeared a Surprisingly Few Amount of Times Together

Watching the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show gives viewers a chance to see Goober and Gomer a lot in Mayberry. You can see them interacting with Andy and Barney a lot. These two cousins work at the gas station and make their presence known. George Lindsey and Jim Nabors played Goober and Gober, respectively, but they didn’t appear together a lot.

Back in 1964, Goober makes his debut in the episode titled Fun Girl. He says the classic line “Judy! Judy! Judy!” Still, this would be the lone time both characters appeared together on The Andy Griffith Show. They did show up on the spinoff Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. in 1965. If you remember the TV movie Return to Mayberry, both of them show up running a gas station together. We get more from an article by MeTV.

Star of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Recalls His First Time Seeing Jim Nabors

Andy Griffith had a practice of going out to nightclubs and seeing new talent. Years after the show ended, Griffith recalled his awkward first meeting with Jim Nabors. “Jim was working at a place called ‘The Horn,’ a nightclub up on Santa Monica Boulevard,” Griffith tells legendary talk-show host Ralph Emery. “A friend of ours dropped that strange-looking man off to my house one day and then left. So, I had to try to make conversation with him. I didn’t know him, or anything about him. I took him for a ride in the car, and stuff. Finally, he left, and I was really thankful.

“And then about a week later, I was forced into going over to ‘The Horn’ to see him,” Griffith said. “After he finished his spot, I was talking to him out on the street. I said, ‘I don’t know what you do, but I’ll tell you one thing – whatever it is, it’s electric. It’s powerful.'” Soon after, Nabors would find himself as part of a future classic TV show.

Nabors Said Some Of His Scariest, Nicest Moments Were On Show’s Set

For Nabors, he once said that some of his “scariest moments” were on the show’s set. “You know I think some of my scariest moments of my career have been in this room, and some of my nicest moments have been in this room,” Nabors said in a 2003 reunion show with Griffith, Knotts, and Ron Howard, among others. “Scary because the first time I ever tried to act I think was right in this room.

“You know being totally inexperienced, it’s the hardest thing in the world for me to do, is to do a scene with Don,” he said of Knotts. “Because I started grinning in every one of them. I’d start to laugh every time. Especially Citizen’s Arrest.”