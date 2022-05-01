‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Don Knotts Was ‘Very Loved by Women,’ According to His Daughter

Despite typically playing comedic, awkward characters, “The Andy Griffith Show” and classic TV star Don Knotts knew how to woo the ladies.

Don Knotts’ daughter, Karen Knotts, opened up about her dad’s dating life to Page Six earlier this year. She also wrote a memoir, “Tied Up in Knotts: My Dad and Me,” that detailed her experiences with her famous father.

Karen’s mom was Kathryn Metz, Don’s first wife. He would go on to marry twice more, but Karen distinctly remembers living with him while he was a single man. And she remembers how he was “very loved by women all the time.”

“There was something about my dad,” Karen Knotts told Page Six. “Even I noticed like there was something about him that drew you in.

“Like you could just be sitting and having a normal conversation with him and you would just be staring into his eyes, like trying to figure out what he was really thinking,” she continued. “There was something magnetic about his personality and women definitely responded to that.”

You wouldn’t normally think of Don Knotts, the bumbling deputy on “The Andy Griffith Show,” as a “magnetic” man. But the best actors know how to separate their roles from their real lives, and Karen wished more people saw that in her dad.

“People always tend to associate him with his characters,” the daughter of Don Knotts said. “And that frustrated me because I thought my dad was so interesting.”

Not only was he an interesting guy, but apparently he was the ultimate sweetheart too.

“There was never a woman who was angry at him,” Karen explained. “Like nobody said, ‘Oh, your dad didn’t come through with the relationship’ or anything. Everybody loved him and if the relationship was over, they became his friend.”

How ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Don Knotts Was ‘Complex,’ Per His Daughter

Karen Knotts didn’t just have good things to say about “The Andy Griffith Show” star Don Knotts’ love life. She also appreciated him as a person, calling him “complex.”

“He fascinated me,” she said. “He had these mood swings and you could look at his face and see like, OK, this is not a good time to approach him. But he was always very sweet to me. And he was like a father figure on the set. He was somebody that people could go and talk to.”

It sounds like Don Knotts was a good listener, someone who you could always share your troubles with. Maybe that contributed to his magnetic personality because people just felt comfortable around him.

To hear more about Don Knott’s personal life, make sure you check out Karen’s memoir, which you can find here.