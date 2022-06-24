‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His ‘Go-to Mottos’ for a Happy Life

Back in the 50s and 60s, child star Ronny Howard was known for his roles in The Andy Griffith Show and The Music Man. With decades of work and an unshakable passion for film, Ron Howard then climbed the ranks of Hollywood. And today, the Happy Days star is nothing short of a legend of cinema.

Since his directorial debut in 1977, Ron Howard has helped create classics such as Splash, Apollo 13, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Cinderella Man just to name a few. To say Ron Howard has had a busy life would be an understatement.

In addition to his more than 130 producer credits and 88 acting credits, the Andy Griffith Show star is also a father of four and a grandfather of three. And he’s managed to do it all with a smile on his face. How does he do it? According to Ron Howard, it’s all about having an open and honest discussion with yourself on a daily basis.

“When I’m faced with a really difficult decision, it has to pass the look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself the question, the litmus test, ‘Are you gonna be proud of the decision you make?'” Howard explained in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I often stop and say, ‘All right, what is my job today? I’m a little overwhelmed. There’s a lot going on. There are a lot of plates to spin. But just today, what am I supposed to accomplish? What’s my job?'” he continued. “And to just, you know, keep bringing it back to that simple, fundamental. It generally serves me well.”

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Explains How He Chooses Hollywood Projects

Back in the days of Grand Theft Auto, Ron Howard was so inexperienced that he worried he would be fired on his first day as director. Today, Howard’s work-life tells a much different story. As a highly experienced and talented director and producer, Ron Howard has his pick of projects.

There are so many to choose from, in fact, that the Andy Griffith Show star explained that a project has to “be meaningful” to him in order for him to do it.

“It really begins with satisfying my curiosity,” Ron Howard said. “Either creative curiosity, based on who I might be working with, or the themes of the story. Maybe the problem, the crisis that the characters are facing in the world in which it’s unfolding. If my creative curiosity is satisfied, that’s very exciting for me. I have to believe that in sharing this with the audience, there’s something of value for them.”

“The entertainment, certainly,” he continued. “But also, a set of ideas that can be something that could be constructive. Whether it’s celebrating a set of ideas or it’s a cautionary tale. I need to have that clearly in mind and sort of believe in the value of that aspect of telling a story. And then, last but not least, just from a personal standpoint, it’s who am I going to get to work with and where.”