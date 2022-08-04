‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Hollywood Keeps Trying To Remake One Classic Don Knotts Movie

Let’s talk about Don Knotts a little bit here as The Andy Griffith Show star also managed to appear in some movies, too. Remember The Ghost and Mr. Chicken, The Reluctant Astronaut, or The Love God? Yep, all those were from the funny world of Mr. Knotts. Toss in a Disney movie as well for good measure. But there is one of his movies that is caught in the remake churner. Hollywood just keeps trying to get this one done and it’s not been done as of yet. Which one, among his flicks, would that one be?

None other than The Incredible Mr. Limpet. If you have seen this one, then you know that it’s a mix of animation along with live-action scenes. It’s a pretty cool movie and it was made back in 1964. Knotts would play Mr. Limpet, who was fascinated with fishes. Well, what about the remakes? According to MeTV, Jim Carrey had done some work on it. That was back in 1996 after his success in The Mask.

Don Knotts Film Classic Falls Into World of Jim Carrey

As you know, Carrey has a gift for physical comedy. It is this part that could have made his film version remake work. What happened? Brad Bird, who had some success with The Incredibles, came on board for the previous director. Reportedly, he took a look at the work Carrey did as Limpet. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt shares his conversation with Bird here.

Film card for 1964 film The Incredible Mr. Limpet starring Don Knotts. (Photo courtesy Getty Images)

“All Brad Bird said when he described it to me… I go, ‘What’d it look like?'” Oswalt said on The Best Show on WFMU back in 2013. “He said, ‘If you saw this in the water, you would get out of the water and run screaming and tell everyone the world was ending.’ It was the most horrifying thing he’d ever seen. They spent $10 million on the animation tests, and they never made the movie.”

Meanwhile, after this went down, other directors like Mike Judge and Kevin Lima tried tackling the project. Robin Williams, Adam Sandler, and Mike Myers were among those stars up for the Limpet role. Nothing happened. Now, the movie would get the backing of director Richard Linklater. He has looked at actors like Jon Hamm and Sarah Silverman for different roles. This was in 2014. But he went off to turn his attention to another movie. If you are looking for the remake of The Incredible Mr. Limpet, then it is on hold.

Will this movie get made? At some point, it’s got to happen. This is a classic movie and anyone tackling this will have a big job on their hands.