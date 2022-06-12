‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Writer Bill Idelson Played Fonzie’s Doctor on ‘Happy Days’

Although he is best known as “The Andy Griffith Show” writer, Bill Idelson also made an appearance on the classic TV series “Happy Days.”

According to MeTV, Idelson, who wrote 19 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” including “The Taylors in Hollywood” and “The Return of Barney Fife,” played a head doctor to the Fonz. While as the doctor, Idelson tells Winkler when he walks into his office, “You can say anything to me.”

To that, the Fonz responds, “I don’t like your suit.”

Along with writing for “The Andy Griffith Show,” Idelson also wrote a few episodes for “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.,” “Get Smart,” “The Odd Couple,” and M*A*S*H.”

In addition to writing, Idelson guest-starred on “Dragnet,” “The Twilight Zone,” My Favorite Martian,” Perry Mason,” and “Will & Grace.”

Idelson notably passed away in 2007 due to complications caused by a hip injury. He was 88-years-old at the time.

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Shares Details About His Documentary ‘We Feed People’

While speaking to AARP last month, “The Andy Griffith Show” star Ron Howard revealed more information about his new documentary, “We Feed People.”

The film focuses on Andrés and World Central Kitchen. “I didn’t realize how small an organization they actually are, ” Howard explained about Andrés and World Central Kitchen. “And that they largely depend on activating. I always call it deputizing. Local people, starting with restaurateurs, chefs and cooks, and people who are often in the midst of the disaster themselves.”

“The Andy Griffith Show” alum also said that the film is about leadership It has just enough resources, experience, and the force of will. “They get people to really help themselves and achieve a lot. That was exciting. That was one of the reasons I wanted to end the movie with the kid Angel riding his bicycle, because here’s an example of a kid who just showed up. Jose’s just trying to give him something to eat, and before you know it, he’s a part of it, he’s leading it. It’s inspiring, and José says that kind of thing happens all the time.”

Ron Howard Talks Working With Andrés For the Documentary

When discussing how he found Andrés as a subject, Howard noted, “I found him to be fascinating. Interested in history, literature, movies, in addition to food, politics — not so much on a partisan level but on a practical level, making systems work.”

In regards to Andrés’ reaction to the documentary, Howard added that he was a little reluctant. “He’s done those shows where it’s mostly about food and maybe a little bit about his point of view. I assured him that I cared about the volunteers, the spirit of volunteerism, how they worked. I said, ‘Have you seen Apollo 13? All I care about is process.’ He laughed, but that is the way we approached the film.”