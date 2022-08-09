‘The Andy Griffith Show’s Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Only Complaint’ With the Series

“The Andy Griffith Show” was a popular sitcom back in the 60s. One of the stars of the show was Don Knotts, who portrayed Griffith’s cousin Barney Fife. Knotts revealed what his one complaint while doing the show was.

Barney Fife was a Deputy Sheriff in the show. He was hilarious to watch, and for Knotts, even funny to talk about. In an interview shown on the Archive of American Television, Knotts was asked to describe his character. He responded with a chuckle and said: “I don’t know how to describe Barney. He was a child-like character who thought he was a good cop — he thought he was the best cop.”

Although Knotts had said he enjoyed playing the character, there was one complaint he had while being on the show.

“My only complаint аbout the whole show wаs thаt I would get tired from the physicаl exercises. I wаs hаving а greаt time, but by the end of the dаy I would stаrt to get crаnky,” he said.

Still, although exhausted, he remembers his time on the show fondly. When he finally left the show, it did make him a little sad.

Knotts discussed why he left the show. He said: “I left because Andy had said he would never do the show longer than five years. And I had a five-year contract, and during the 5th season, I thought, ‘Jeez, I better start looking around for more work.”

Ron Knotts Looked Back On His Time On “The Andy Griffith Show”

He then said that he wound up getting a movie offer from Universal, and then Griffith said he was going to stay on the show for another two or three years.

“I had already cast my line; I hand’t really signed but I had said I would and I had focused all my attention in that direction,” Knotts said. “And I don’t know, I just went ahead. It was a tough time for me because I did enjoy the Griffith show so much, so I hated to leave.”

He then said that he “never expected to go on.” However, after leaving “The Andy Griffith Show,” Knotts went on to be in many more TV shows and films.

Another bigger TV role came for Knotts in 1979 on “Three’s Company.” He portrayed the “wacky but lovable landlord” Ralph Furley from 1979-1984, totaling at 115 episodes as a series regular.

It was also recently reported that one of Knotts’ movies, “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” has been stuck in possible remakes for some time now. Several directors and actors attempted to make the remake happen, but it just never ending up happening.

If fans want to rewatch “The Andy Griffith Show” and see Knotts’ hilarious performance, the show is free to stream with a subscription to Philo.