‘The Brady Bunch’ Actor Barry Williams Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

It’s a very happy day for Barry Williams of the classic TV show The Brady Bunch as he’s remembering his wedding anniversary. Williams has been married to Tina Mahina since 2017. In a post on his Instagram account, the actor known for playing Greg Brady on the ABC sitcom shared a picture from their wedding. It’s a tender photo from a day they both will fondly remember.

Fans filled up the comments thread with plenty of “Happy Anniversary” wishes for Barry and Tina. Williams has never shied away from his connection to The Brady Bunch. In fact, he and costar Christopher Knight talk about episodes together on The Real Brady Bros podcast. Knight played middle brother Peter Brady on there. But Williams has done a lot of different things throughout his career.

Barry Williams of ‘The Brady Bunch’ Has Had a Wide-Ranging Career

He’s not only been an actor but appeared in plays and musicals, too. Williams has learned to live beyond his famed role. Still, there are people who will only remember him as Greg Brady and that’s it. Others will be glad to see him appear in anything. Hearing him and Knight talk about the episodes like they do brings smiles to those that tune into the podcast on a regular basis.

Would Williams allow his kids to enter the rigorous world of show business? “My son is a musician, but also a full-time student, and hasn’t made any [comments] about going into that as a profession,” Williams said in an interview. “My little girl is a natural. She’s got a big personality, but I am not sure she would choose [showbiz] as a profession, either. You know, I’m a dad, so I would be 100 percent supportive of whatever they chose to do.”

One of the more amazing things about being on The Brady Bunch is how tight-knit they all remain to this day. Besides Williams and Knight, others in the cast were Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, and Mike Lookinland. They form a bond that remains strong. Of course, others included Florence Henderson, Robert Reed, and Ann B. Davis. Sadly, they have died. One time, Williams did talk about how the cast is “bonded” for life. In another interview, Williams, in reflecting on their experiences, called that time unique and challenging. “We had to protect each other,” he said. “Think of it like being in a little bit of a cocoon and then coming out, only to be recognized and being famous. We were the only ones that could rely on each other. We trusted in each other and got along with each other. So we looked out for another. And I think that bonded us for life.”