‘The Brady Bunch’: Eve Plumb Doesn’t Mind Being Known as Jan Brady

Although her “The Brady Bunch” days are a thing of the past, Eve Plumb admits she doesn’t mind being known as Jan Brady to the world.

During a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly, “The Brady Bunch” star opened up about her career as a classic TV child actor. “It just happened,” Plumb stated about becoming an actress. “A children’s agent moved next door to me when I was a kid and I got a commercial, then I kept getting more. I shot TV pilots, appeared on ‘The Big Valley,’ then ‘Lassie,’ then ‘The Brady Bunch’ came.”

While she had so much success as a child actor, Plumb admitted that she struggled as she got older. “But once you age out of being the cute kid, then what? If you’re not ready for it, it can be very difficult.”

Following the end of “The Brady Bunch” in 1974, Plumb stated she auditioned for anything. While she still gets recognized as Jan Brady, she says she doesn’t mind. “If it gets me in the door [for jobs], then fine! IF you’re surprised to learn I can do other things, then great!”

Plumb went on to say that she has accepted her “The Brady Bunch” legacy. “I’ll always be Jan Brady to so many people. I can’t escape it, but I can do other things, ” Plumb shared. She then jokingly added, “Isn’t [Jan] dead yet?”

Eve Plumb Talks Overcoming Childhood Stardom After ‘The Brady Bunch’

In a September 2000 interview with The Washington Post, Plumb opened up about the constant comparison of her to Jan Brady. “That’s what’s so disappointing to everybody – that I’m not her. I had a waitress say to me, ‘Are you, Jan Brady?’ ‘I played her on TV.’ ‘No, but are you her?!’”

Eve Plumb went on to share that her patience and continuous auditioning eventually paid off for her. “Things go in cycles. You have down times, up times, busy times, not-so-busy times. I’m having to fight against that stigma of being an ex-child star and, yes, I’ve reconciled to the fact that the Brady series is what gets me that attention and what deflects what I’m doing now. We all grow up, but not everyone wants us after we do. It’s difficult because in our industry the people who cast shows either want a fresh face or established people.”

Plumb also stated that she has often rejected “The Brady Bunch” projects. This is because Jan Brady is “very old fiction” to her. “The show will be the first thing everyone wants to talk about – incessantly,” Plum explained. She further joked about being mocked as Jan Brady in person. “Fun thing, if I get mistreated in a shop or store, I think to myself [she drops into a classic Jan Brady whine], ‘If you knew who I was…’”