‘The Brady Bunch’: Everything to Know About the Classic TV Show’s Spinoffs and Specials

More than five decades ago, the classic TV world exploded when a “lovely lady” and a “man named Brady” came together to form The Brady Bunch. And as soon as the wholesome series joined prime time television, it become a weekly staple for families across the county.

But interestingly, the sitcom was most successful after ABC canceled it in 1974. Once the loveable blended family and their quirky maid left the screen, fans wanted what they could no longer have. And that interest led creator Sherwood Swartz to bring several spinoffs and specials to the world. In total, audiences revisited the family eight times.

List of ‘The Brady Bunch’ Spinoffs

The Brady Kids (1972)

The Brady Bunch Variety Hour (1976-1977)

Brady Brides (1981)

The Bradys (1990)

List of ‘The Brady Bunch’ Movies

The Brady Bunch Meets ABC Saturday Superstars (1972)

The Brady Girls Get Married (1981)

A Very Brady Christmas (1988)

Bradymania: A Very Brady Special (1993)

After Being Canceled, ‘The Brady Bunch’ Visited Homes Through Spinoffs Nearly Two More Decades

While ABC decided that the original series needed to end, it and the competing networks were quick to pick up a handful of spinoffs almost immediately. One spinoff even aired while The Brady Bunch was still in its prime.

The Brady Kids

The first people to helm a new series were the six child stars. While the original show was still in its prime, the young actors branched out to make The Brady Kids. But they looked a little different to their fans.

In an animated tale, the kids formed a pop group and toured the world with new friends, a dog, two pandas, and a magical bird. While the magical episodes checked all the boxes for a groovy 1970s hit, people weren’t impressed with it. The show only lasted one season.

The Brady Bunch Variety Hour

Two years after we bid farewell to the loveable crew, ABC brought them back to sing, dance, and give good-natured comedy skits in The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

The upbeat performances fell completely flat as soon as they debuted, though. And after nine episodes, the network pulled it from TV.

Unfortunately, the variety show aged even worse. In 2002, TV Guide compiled a list of the 50 worst shows in the history of television. And this one landed right at number 4, ouch.

The Brady Brides

Then in 1981, ABC was willing to give the family another try. But this time, it went back to the original live-action scripted format.

In The Brady Brides, all three sisters live a new series of misadventures. But this time, they do so as married women. However, just like the others before it, the spinoff only lasted one season.

The Bradys

And finally, The Brandy Bunch finished its run of spinoffs with the once again short-lived The Bradys.

By 1990, Mike and Carol were enjoying the start of their Golden years. And their kids were grown with families of their own. So the plot followed the lives of their lives in modern times. And it introduced a whole new generation of Bradys.

The Family Also United for a Handful of Made-For-TV Movies

The Brady Bunch also came together for a list of made-for-TV movies. And luckily, they had better luck with the films.

The Brady Bunch Meets ABC Saturday Superstars

The same year that the child stars tried their hands at an animated series, they also filmed a movie with the other hit series of the era.

In The Brady Bunch Meets ABC Saturday Superstars, a neighborhood villain named Horatio J. Hoodoo wants to rid Lidville of its perfect residents. So, be builds a contraption that zaps the kids into their TV. And while there, they get to preview the Saturday morning lineup.

The Brady Girls Get Married

In 1981, two very lovely girls fell in love and decided to take the plunge in The Brady Girls Get Married.

In the movie, competitive sisters Jan and Marcia decide to have a joint wedding in their parents’ backyard. But because they never did get along well, they fight over how the wedding will look. And while doing so, they create problems with their finances.

Also, the movie was the lead to the series The Brady Brides.

A Very Brady Christmas

And no one can forget the classic movie, A Very Brady Christmas. In the festive tale, the family goes through a series of personal calamities that almost cause everyone to spend Christmas alone.

But spoiler alert, just as they always do, the Bradys figure out how to save the day and come together after all. Interestingly, this is the only time that Cindy’s Susan Olsen didn’t make it for a show or movie.

Bradymania: A Very Brady Special

And finally, the cast reunited to create a documentary hosted by Carol’s Florence Henderson. In it, the cast and crew shared stories of their time with the franchise. And other sitcom stars of the era also joined in to share their own feelings on the legacy of the Bradys.