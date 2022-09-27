‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Celebrates 53rd Anniversary of Show’s Premiere

Actor Maureen McCormick took to her Twitter to commemorate 53 years of the classic tv sitcom, The Brady Bunch. McCormick played Marcia, the eldest daughter with five siblings, in The Brady Bunch. The show is about a blended family and McCormick’s character had an outgoing personality which made her popular among viewers.

Marsha herself noted that the iconic comedy debuted in September of 1969. McCormick shared a picture of the entire cast from the beginning of the series run. “Just have to give a shout out to “The Brady Bunch” that premiered 53 years ago today on September 26, 1989 on ABC at 8pm. My favorite part of our show was the cast and crew, and all of their families. It seems like yesterday and yet so long ago.”

Of course, McCormick made a typo in regards to the exact premiere date. The Brady Bunch actually premiered on September 26th, 1969… not 1989. However, the sequel series The Bradys debuted in 1990. The drama featured the main Brady kids as adults. Maureen McCormick declined to return as Marcia for that series, which only lasted one season.

Just have to give a shout out to “The Brady Bunch” that premiered 53 years ago today on September 26, 1989 on ABC at 8pm. My favorite part of our show was the cast and crew, and all of their families. It seems like yesterday and yet so long ago. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAX64UvPlx — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) September 26, 2022

The Brady Bunch Legacy is still going strong

The show originally ran from 1969 to 1974 and has one of the most iconic theme songs of all time. The Brady Bunch has been in syndication since 1975 and has never left the air since. The show spawned several spin-offs, including an animated series and a variety show. Maureen McCormick led the cast of 1981’s short-lived sitcom, The Brady Brides. A reunion tv movie, A Very Brady Christmas debuted in 1989. The 90s also saw two feature films based on the series with a new cast. The original cast also recorded several studio albums as their characters in the 1970s.

More recently, the surviving original cast has reunited for projects. In November 2018, it was revealed that most of the cast, including Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams, would reunite for A Very Brady Renovation. The show follows a home being converted into the fictitious Brady house. In the fall of 2019, The Food Network aired two episodes of their program Chopped with the siblings as guest judges.

Maureen McCormick has also been busy with her own solo projects. She has been a part of several reality television shows since the 2000s, including VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club and CMT’s Gone Country. She was also on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, as well as guest spots on a wide range of television series. In 2008, McCormick published a memoir entitled Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Discovering My True Voice, which debuted at number four on The New York Times bestseller list.