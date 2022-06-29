‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Celebrates Mel Brooks’ Birthday

Mel Brooks “forever fan” Maureen McCormick shared a heartwarming image celebrating the comedy legend’s birthday. McCormick is something of a comedy icon herself, having starred in the classic TV sitcom The Brady Bunch. However, she took to Twitter to honor her comedy elder.

Happy Birthday @MelBrooks 🎂❤️ From your forever fan, Maureen xx pic.twitter.com/DWsatvI1PA — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) June 28, 2022

The image McCormick shared appears to be a recent one of her with Mel Brooks. The pair are seen leaning into each other, each grinning wide. The caption attached reads, “Happy birthday, Mel Brooks. From your forever fan, Maureen.” Twitter users flooded McCormick’s timeline with approval. “Definitely one of the sweetest moments I have ever seen,” one fan replied. Another Twitter user said, “Happy Birthday, Mr Brooks. Many more!”

Brooks and McCormick cut their teeth in TV

Maureen McCormick shares a bit in common with Mel Brooks. They both got their breakthrough jobs on television. Of course, Brooks had his TV debut a bit earlier. He got his start as a writer for Sid Caesar’s variety program, Your Show of Shows in 1950. Brooks worked alongside other comedy icons on that show, including Woody Allen and Neil Simon. Brooks also wrote another comedy classic, Get Smart.

However, Mel Brooks is perhaps best known for the same era McCormick is, the 70s. This is when Brooks wrote and directed (and often starred) in some of his most prolific works. In 1974 he teamed up with Richard Pryor for Blazing Saddles. The film brilliantly spoofs the Western genre, while also providing sharp social commentary. Next, Brooks turned his eye to a childhood favorite: Universal Monsters. Young Frankenstein lovingly parodies the classic horror films of the 1930s. They even managed to re-use lab equipment props from the original universal Frankenstein films, Incredibly, Young Frankenstein came out the same year as Blazing Saddles, 1974. This solidified Brooks as one of the most sought-after comedy minds of the 20th century. He closed out the decade with spoofs of silent films and the work of Alfred Hitchcock.

Mel Brooks closes the 20th century, and heads into the 21st

However, one of Mel Brooks’ films of the 1980s is enjoying its 35th anniversary this year. Spaceballs came out in the summer of 1987. Expertly lampooning Star Wars and film merchandising, the film is beloved to this day. Brooks continued to do fun spoofs of popular movies as the 20th century drew to a close.

Mel Brooks did not rest on his reputation in the 21st century, though. Brooks went into theater, producing plays based on some of his most popular works. The run of his play The Producers was so popular that it was made into a film as well, going full circle.

In 2021, Mel Brooks published a memoir, All About Me. His next project is as the lead voice actor in the animated series, Fairy Tale Forest. It’s due out later this year.