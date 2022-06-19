‘The Brady Bunch’: Maureen McCormick Remembers Hilarious Robert Reed Moment on Show for Father’s Day

When one thinks of the traditional TV sitcom family, most minds go first to the classic TV hit, The Brady Bunch. Airing from 1969 until 1974, The Brady Bunch features the iconic story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady who merged their lives – and six children – in the most famous step-family of all time. So, it stands to reason, that the show’s TV dad, Robert Reed’s Mike Brady would be mentioned on Fathers Day. Especially by one of his own TV children!

In a recent Instagram post, Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick shares a hilarious moment from the popular series. Showing Robert Reed in a hilarious TV moment. Of course, it’s a moment that just goes to show why Reed’s Mike Brady remains one of pop culture’s titular father figures.

“I must say,” notes Maureen McCorminc in her Insta post.

“that all you Dads out there look simply fabulous in an apron!!!” the Brady Bunch star exclaims. “Truly!!!”

The Instagram post includes a still from the popular series as Robert Reed’s Mike Brady stands in the Brady Bunch kitchen, hand on hip, sporting a flowery apron. Costars Florence Henderson’s Carol Brady and Anne B. Davis’s Alice are cracking up in the background.

McCormick finishes her Father’s Day message with a sweet blue heart emoji and the hashtags: #happyfathersday, #fathersday, and #love.

Are There Nuggets Of Truth To The Brady Bunch Rumors? One Producer Breaks It Down

The Brady Bunch has enjoyed decades of success as one of the most popular sitcoms on TV. However, oftentimes with success such as this, comes some big rumors. And, The Brady Bunch players have certainly not been immune to this.

During a recent discussion with Fox News Digital, The Brady Bunch producer Lloyd Schwartz discusses one big rumor that has swirled around the popular series for years. This, of course, is the affair – or date, depending on who you ask – that is rumored to have occurred between Greg Brady player Barry Williams and Florence Henderson, the actress who portrays his on-screen mother, Carol Brady.

According to The Brady Bunch producer, this is a big rumor that is “all smoke and mirrors.” In fact, the producer says, Henderson was happily married with four kids.

According to Schwartz, the rumors began when Barry Williams’s dad drove Hendeson’s four children to “see the singer” perform. After this, the producer notes, Barry’s dad drove them home. At the end of the night, Henderson “kissed him on the cheek.”

At the time, this is where it all ended. However, once Barry Williams’s autobiography was released with him discussing his crush on Henderson, this event quickly grew in the proverbial rumor mill.