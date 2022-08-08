‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Olivia Newton-John in Heartfelt Tribute

Many people are offering their heartfelt tributes to singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and among them is Maureen McCormick. The classic TV actress would go on Twitter and share her thoughts. McCormick would retweet a clip of Newton-John singing Hopelessly Devoted To You from the 1978 film Grease.

Newton-John died on Monday at 73 years old. She had been battling breast cancer for many years. Yet there is no official cause of death at this time. Newton-John had many hit songs throughout the 1970s and ’80s. Her music would bring Grammy Awards to her career. She won one for her song Let Me Be There. That was followed up by two for I Honestly Love You. Newton-John would win her final Grammy Award in the Video of the Year category for Physical.

Rest In Peace Olivia Newton-John❤️ Love you. xoxoxo Sending my deepest heartfelt condolences to all her family and loved ones. https://t.co/lQNmFACBP8 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John Fans Share Their Condolences, Memories

A number of fans shared their own sadness and grief over hearing about Newton-John’s death. One wrote, “This one made my heart hurt! She was the music of my youth! RIP, Olivia.” There are many other people who are from that time period who feel the same way as this fan. Another one recalled seeing her in concert. “One Thanksgiving the USO gave me a ticket to see her. The most beautiful show and the best Thanksgiving. Rest in peace”.

Another tribute for Newton-John would come from John Travolta, who appeared in Grease with her. Travolta, who played Danny opposite her Sandy, went on Instagram on Monday. He wrote, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Throughout the 1970s, both Travolta and Newton-John were big stars. Of course, the same can be said for McCormick with her turn on The Brady Bunch. Before appearing in Grease, Travolta was a big TV star thanks to him playing Vinnie Barbarino on the ABC sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter. Olivia Newton-John could be seen on some of the popular music shows of the day, including The Midnight Special and American Bandstand. The outpouring of love for this star, especially after Travolta’s tribute, proved quite touching to her fans.

As for McCormick, the actress has been staying pretty focused on her family and life beyond show business these days. She will share moments from her personal life at times with the public. McCormick also stays close to her fellow TV family from the sitcom created by Sherwood Schwartz. Still, this day is all about the love and memory of Olivia Newton-John.