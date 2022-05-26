‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.

“Rest In Peace Ray Liotta,” the Brady Bunch actress writes in response to the tragic news. McCormick then adds a red heart emoji to her message.

Rest In Peace Ray Liotta❤️ — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta Shares His Excitement Over Upcoming Film In Recent Instagram Post

Not long before Ray Liotta’s unexpected passing at the age of 67, the longtime actor took to Instagram to share his excitement over the impending release of his upcoming film Cocaine Bear.

In the recent Insta post, the iconic movie star includes a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article; detailing information about the upcoming flick.

“‘Cocaine Bear’ follows an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest,” Liotta shares in his Insta post.

“Where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of the white powder,” the actor continues. “And goes on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more blow — and blood.”

The film also stars Elizabeth Banks. It is described on IMDb, as a film that “tells the story of a drug runner whose plane crashes with a load of cocaine that’s found by a black bear.”

According to the synopsis of the upcoming film, this black bear ingests these illegal drugs. This, of course, results in the “500-pound animal” going on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more of the drug and blood.”

Starring alongside Ray Liotta in the film is Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Kristofer Hive, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Margo Martingale. Elizabeth Banks directs the upcoming movie.

News Of Liotta’s Passing Shocks Fans

Deadline reported the passing of Ray Liotta on Thursday, May 26. According to the reports, the actor passed away in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic; where he was currently filming Dangerous Waters. Details surrounding the actor’s passing are still developing. However, no foul play is suspected.

“Awesome in everything he starred in,” one Twitter fan writes. “He will be missed. Rest in peace #rayliotta.”

In addition to the upcoming films Cocaine Bear and Dangerous Waters, Ray Liotta had a few other projects in the works. These include productions titled The Substance, April 29, 1992, and El Tonto.