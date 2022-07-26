‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Sends Condolences To Paul Sorvino’s Daughter After His Death

Actress Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch is adding her voice to the many who have offered condolences after the death of Paul Sorvino. Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, shared the sad news with the world on Monday. McCormick would share her thoughts in reply to Mira’s original announcement on Twitter. Paul Sorvino was 83 years old.

Dearest Mira,

I am sending you my deepest condolences on the loss of your beautiful father Paul Sorvino. I have always admired the love and respect that you have for each other. It touched me so very much. I admired him greatly as an actor, and a human being. #RIPPaulSorvino ❤️ — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) July 25, 2022

He had quite a career bridging through Broadway, movies, and television. One of Paul Sorvino’s most memorable roles came in Goodfellas, where he, as Paulie Cicero, showed the world how to slice onions. As some people noted on Monday, this year, from that movie, we’ve lost Sorvino, Ray Liotta, and Tony Sirico. Paul Sorvino also showed up on one of TV’s most popular dramas as NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta in Law & Order. Yes, he was on the O.G. show before it came back to NBC last season. Another Sorvino film role happened to be in a 1970s flick with James Caan titled The Gambler. Caan, who also gained fame as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, also has died recently.

Maureen McCormick of ‘The Brady Bunch’ Offers Shoutout To Henry Winkler

As for McCormick, the actress has been focusing on life beyond the classic TV show. Yet millions turn into The Brady Bunch year after year. New generations are introduced to Marcia Brady, her character, all the time. McCormick keeps her social media posts pretty positive. Recently, she happened to comment on seeing the fishing exploits result of Happy Days star Henry Winkler. Talk about a ’70s TV crossover moment right there. Upon seeing Winkler hold up a brown trout, she wrote, “Thanks Henry for sharing this with us all!”

Sometimes, you might think that some actresses who gained fame early in life would shun it later on. For McCormick, she does not shy away from The Brady Bunch. She has been known to, at times, pay homage to her late costars. From the show, Florence Henderson, Ann B. Davis, and Robert Reed have all passed away. Still, she will post some remembrances of them at different times. It seems that McCormick has achieved a semblance of peace around playing Marcia. She did go through some rough times due to drug addiction but has been clean for many years. Offering up tender words about these three talented actors and actresses touches the hearts of longtime fans.

Yet there are many other costars still around. When it comes to her show, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight, who played Greg and Peter Brady, get together regularly. They talk up their old sitcom in a podcast that’s available on all streaming platforms. It’s cool to hear their thoughts on different shows from their perspective.