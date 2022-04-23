‘The Brady Bunch’: One Star Was Often Difficult To Work With on Set

The eight stars who made up the classic TV family on The Brady Bunch seemed blissfully happy on the outside. But one star was notoriously unhappy and difficult to work with.

That star was Mike Brady’s Robert Reed. While the actor was perfectly pleasant with his cast members, he had beef with the style of the series. And he constantly made that known.

According to a 2000 ABC interview, The Brady Bunch creator Sherwood Schwartz said that Reed came from a classic theater background, and he never found joy in scripted series. In fact, he even turned his nose to it.

“Television, in general was beneath him,” Schwartz shared.

“He wound up on a show that he didn’t want to do in the first place, and it became more and more difficult for him,” he continued. “His idea of a show was based on the Encyclopedia Brittanica.”

Robert Reed Stayed with ‘The Brady Bunch’ Because He Loved his Castmates

Robert Reed refused to walk away from the series because he adored his castmates and didn’t want to spoil their careers. And he was especially close with the child stars, who replaced his real-life broken family. So he continued to show up for five years. But, he wasn’t happy about it.

The actor would constantly confront the writers about the script and certain plot lines, arguing that they lacked substance. After a while, he was so unhappy with his job that he even began drinking during his lunch breaks and returning to the set drunk.

And director John Rich assumed Reed was so angry because he’d always worked on more serious projects.

“[Reed] had come from a rather wonderful series called The Defenders,” Rich said in the documentary The Brady Bunch Exposed. “And he was a young attorney [on that series]. And they had done serious work. I think he was looking for that. And he was wrong in taking the role [of Mike Brady].”

Eventually, the situation got so bad that Reed skipped the show’s series finale after once again taking aim at the script. And co-star Ann B. Davis guessed that the actor had a negative attitude from the very start.

“Bob was not a happy man on that set,” the Alice actress said during the documentary. “Because for one thing, he didn’t want to do the pilot. It was a contractual thing, he had to do the pilot. And I think he was disappointed that [it] sold. I mean, he had quite a classical training background. And I don’t really think that working on a children’s show was his idea of where he wanted to go with his career. And so there was that tension right from the start.”