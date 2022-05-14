‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Called ‘Dancing With the Stars’ the Hardest Thing She’s Ever Done

After competing on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” classic TV actress Maureen McCormick opened up about her experience on the show and why it was the hardest thing she’s ever done.

During a 2016 interview with “Today,” Maureen McCormick spoke about her “Dancing With the Stars” experience. “I felt like the real underdog. I felt like – you know, I mean, I just felt very much out of my comfort zone. And to have all of that love and support. It was amazing.

Maureen McCormick also mentioned that the “Dancing With the Stars” team had to really convince her to do the show. “You know, I – it’s been my biggest fear to dance in public. And it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

The “Brady Bunch” star further explained what emotions she had when she was about to step out on the dance floor. “Absolute panic. Seriously. Absolute panic. Everything leaves my brain. I’m like I don’t know any of the steps. I don’t know if I’ll make it through the number. This is scary. It’s live.”

McCormick and her professional dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev, ended up finishing in eighth place during the 23rd season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Maureen McCormick Recalls Disastrous Dance Lesson With Her Husband

While chatting with People, Maureen McCormick spoke about a disastrous dance lesson that she and her husband, Michael Cummings, experienced before she decided to compete in “Dancing With the Stars.”

“My husband and I went to a dance class to learn a slow dance for our wedding, but when we got to the reception, we forgot it all,” Maureen McCormick explained. “It was awful. Dancing in public terrifies me.”

When discussing her decision to join the 23rd season of the show, Maureen McCormick admitted, “When this opportunity came along, I was overwhelmed. But I decided it was time to face my fears.”

However, Maureen McCormick shared that she struggled with confidence during her “Dancing With the Stars” stint. “One day after rehearsal, I was so discouraged and down on myself. My daughter called and put everything into perspective. She told me, ‘Mom, you know nothing about this dance world. Don’t be so hard on yourself. Everything will be fine.”

Maureen McCormick also praised her daughter, Natalie, and said she was proud of the human she has become. “She makes me realize what matters and what doesn’t. I learn from her every day.”

In regards to what she learned from her dance partner, Artem, Maureen McCormick added, “I’ve never been able to dance in public without this part of my brain saying, ‘You’re awful. You can’t move. You’re not sexy. But with Artem, I feel like I’m floating.”