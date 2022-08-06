‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Posts Sweet Birthday Photo From Her Daughter

On Friday, forever young classic TV star Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch celebrated her 66th birthday. The actress happened to share a photo on Twitter of a rainbow. It’s quite pretty and McCormick comments that it was sent to her by her daughter, Natalie. Well, she also offers words of thanks for the many well-wishes she’s received from fans. Take a look at what McCormick posted online.

My daughter sent me this pic on my birthday from far away. Made my day. And so have all of your beautiful birthday wishes. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 💕 pic.twitter.com/JDp6m2JFJM — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 5, 2022

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful Maureen. I hope you have the best day ever. Sending you lots of birthday love.” This sentiment is shared by many people for the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on the ABC sitcom. While she might not be doing a lot of show business-related work these days, you better believe McCormick is grateful for her career.

Maureen McCormick of ‘The Brady Bunch’ Has Had Quite A Life

The actress has overcome obstacles in her life, namely drug addiction. With many years of sobriety under her belt, McCormick knows how precious life is from her standpoint. The Brady Bunch ran between 1969-74 on ABC, making stars of her and her fellow child actors. Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, and Ann B. Davis played the adults on the show. Besides McCormick, others representing the Brady kids included Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, and Mike Lookinland.

These days, the show can be seen in reruns on TV. One streaming service that is showing The Brady Bunch on one of its channels is PlutoTV. Still, seeing McCormick and her fellow costars all these years later is worth memories. The Brady Bunch was a show that had a lot of laughs but also would teach lessons as well. You had to look closely sometimes but they were there. Listening to Mike and Carol Brady, played by Reed and Henderson, try to resolve family matters is memorable.

Because the show was filmed in the Los Angeles area, one thing that the show could do is have sports stars of the day. Remember seeing Wes Parker of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Deacon Jones of the Los Angeles Rams on there? They were right there in some episodes. Another memorable episode that did involve Marcia was when Davy Jones of The Monkees showed up. Lest we leave out Jan’s “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” plea from this look back at the show.

McCormick is quite active on social media, wishing others well or when she shares a good word or two. The actress does not seem to mind receiving well wishes from her fans all these years later. And she’s worth sharing a few words about on a very special day for McCormick indeed.