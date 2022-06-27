‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Praises Teacher for Her Show-Themed Project in Sweet Post

Here’s the story of Maureen McCormick thanking elementary students for their Brady Bunch-inspired artwork. Mrs. Green is a third-grade teacher that encouraged her students to produce some art based on the classic tv sitcom. The teacher reached out to McCormick, who played the eldest daughter Marsha Brady, on Twitter.

“Grade 3 started the year not knowing who or what The Brady Bunch was,” Mrs. Green wrote. “[10 months]later, we are The Brady Bunch! A blended family!” The teacher posted an image alongside the tweet, showing small portraits aligned in blocks like the opening credits of the show. She went on to explain the project further. “Students explored self-portraits using oil pastels,” she wrote.

Of course, Maureen McCormick was moved by the teacher raising awareness of the Brady Bunch to a new generation. She enthusiastically took to Twitter to respond.

Hi Mrs Green! Thank you so much for being an amazing teacher! Sending my love to you and your beautiful Blended Brady Bunch! I just love all of these self-portraits! 😘 https://t.co/VsVwSiJVOU — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) June 26, 2022

“Hi, Mrs. Green! Thank you so much for being an amazing teacher,” the actor wrote. “Sending my love to you and your beautiful Blended Brady Bunch! I just love all of these self-portraits!”

The Brady’s are still a cultural phenomenon

It’s hard to believe that The Brady Bunch wasn’t known to Mrs. Green’s students. The show originally ran from 1969 to 1974 and has one of the most iconic songs of all time. It has been in syndication since 1975 and has never left the air since. The show spawned several spin-offs, including a short-lived drama update of the series in 1990 starring the original cast. The 90s also saw two feature films based on the series with a new cast.

More recently, the surviving original cast has reunited for projects. In November 2018, it was revealed that most of the cast, including Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams, would reunite for A Very Brady Renovation. The show follows a home being converted into the fictitious Brady house. In the fall of 2019, The Food Network aired two episodes of their program Chopped with the siblings as guest judges.

Maureen McCormick has also been busy on her own solo projects. She has been a part of several reality television shows since the 2000s, including VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club and CMT’s Gone Country. She was also on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, as well as guest spots on a wide range of television series. In 2008, McCormick published a memoir entitled Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Discovering My True Voice, which debuted at number four on The New York Times bestseller list.