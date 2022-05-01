When “The Brady Bunch” launched in 1969, the lead characters consisted of Carol Brady and her husband Mike. The lead cast also consisted of their six kids: Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby, and Cindy. Cindy remained the cutest of the bunch, boasting blonde curls and a lisp. However, as the series wore on, Cindy, not to mention the rest of “The Brady Bunch,” grew and matured. That left writers feeling the need to scope out another adorable kid. Soon, her infantilized position was filled by cousin Oliver. Now, decades after the show went off the air, we’re wondering, what happened to Oliver’s actor Robbie Rist?

Oliver May Have Caused ‘The Brady Bunch’s Cancelation

Looper reports that Cousin Oliver appeared in just six episodes out of five seasons of “The Brady Bunch.” Even more interesting, writers introduced fans of the sitcom to Oliver during the final episodes of the show’s fifth season. However, the outlet suggested it was perhaps the introduction of Oliver himself that lead to the show’s cancelation.

For five seasons, the storyline of the hit sitcom followed the nuclear Brady family. However, when “The Brady Bunch” writers introduced Oliver to the cast, he began wreaking havoc on screen. Although his very appearance likely also wreaked havoc on the show’s ratings.

When “The Brady Bunch” was canceled in 1974, Entertainment Weekly reports the sitcom fell victim to what became known as “Cousin Oliver Syndrome.” Essentially, the phrase describes child characters that ruined TV shows. Ouch.

Coincidentally, “The Brady Bunch” was canceled without warning following its fifth season.

With Robbie Rist’s character Oliver potentially responsible for the downfall of one of the most iconic classic TV shows of the 20th century, you might think his actor suffered a similar fate.

Cousin Oliver Finds Success Following ‘The Brady Bunch’

Interestingly, despite harboring the blame for “The Brady Bunch’s” end, Oliver actor Robbie Rist went on to have a pretty dynamic career.

After departing the 1970s sitcom, Robbie Rist featured in multiple titles, including “The Bionic Woman,” “One Day at a Time,” “Knight Rider,” and “Sharknado.” Most recently, the outlet reports Ristow appeared in the 2021 holiday movie, “Blending Christmas.”

“Blending Christmas” sort of served as a Brady Bunch reunion. The film featured appearances from several other of the sitcom’s alums.

However, Cousin Oliver has found success outside of “The Brady Bunch” and the aforementioned collection of entertainment titles. In addition to film and TV, Rist’s career has seen him as a voice actor for iconic animated series like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” while also voicing characters in video games.

That’s hardly the end of the actor’s career in American entertainment though. The former Oliver actor has also pursued work as a musician, playing with his band Ballzy Tomorrow. He concluded, “I am just an entertainment guy. I do all the cartoon stuff, acting. I wrote commercials for a while.”

Rist continued, “I produced a movie in 2006. I have a podcast called ‘The Spoon,’ and I have my band.”

Seriously, is there anything “The Brady Bunch” star can’t do?