‘The Brady Bunch’: What Happened to Carol Brady’s First Husband?

The iconic classic TV sitcom series The Brady Bunch follows the hilariously touching misadventures of a large family created by the marriage of a widow and a widower. Well, this is what was always assumed…however, there is very little mention of either of the Brady parents’ first spouses.

Many assumed that both Mike Brady (Robert Reed) and his second wife, Carol (Florence Henderson) had lost their first spouses before creating their infamous blended family. However, Florence Henderson notes per a discussion with Indystar, it’s never made clear what happened to either spouse, particularly Carol Brady’s first husband.

The Brady Bunch’s Matriarch Has Her Own Hilarious Theory About What Happened To Husband No. 1

In the interview, the Carol Brady actress notes that all the show really did to acknowledge that the three Brady girls even had a birth father was to show a picture, very briefly, in an early episode.

“They once showed a picture quickly,” The Brady Bunch star says.

“And we never mentioned it again,” she adds.

However, she has joked that she has a theory about the fate of Carol’s first husband…and it’s a dark one at that!

“They never talked much about my first husband, ever,” the TV star says.

“I killed him,” she joked.

Fans Didn’t Question The Premiss, The Brady’s Were Everyone’s Favorite Family!

Henderson is quick to point out, however, that the unknown fate of Carol Brady’s first husband was really just fine for The Brady Bunch. After all, much of the show’s charm was in the family dynamic. So, it was important that viewers saw them as much more than a “step” family at the time.

“People accepted us as a family right away,” Henderson notes.

“I think they wanted to keep it that way,” the actress adds. “I’m assuming my husband was ill and passed away.”

Even Florence Henderson’s Own Kids Wished For The ‘Perfect’ Brady Bunch Mom

In a 1994 interview, Florence Henderson hilariously recalled how her own children questioned why she never yelled at her TV family. This was all in good fun, though, the Carol Brady actress quips. In fact, she says, her own kids formed a bit of a bond with the actors who played the iconic Brady Bunch kids.

“Actually, they got some pleasure out of the show,” Florence Henderson relates of her own children.

“Because they were about the same age (as the ‘Brady’ kids),” the Carol Brady actress explains. “And became good friends with them.”