‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’: Here Are the Only Surviving Cast Members

When it comes to American television and the sitcoms that defined generations, The Dick Van Dyke Show is considered to be the prime example of brilliant writing, masterful comedic timing, and the power of laughter. Standing alongside iconic shows like I Love Lucy, Gilligan’s Island, and The Andy Griffith Show, The Dick Van Dyke Show continues to fill the airwaves and transport viewers back to the era of black and white sitcoms. While it has been 56 years since the last episode aired, some of the original cast members, including its star, continue to prove that age is just a number.

Among the cast that entertained millions of viewers each week, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, and Richard Deacon have all passed away. Even the show’s creator, Carl Reiner, is no longer around as he died in 2020. For those who might not remember, on top of creating the show, Reiner also starred as the talk show host and boss to Alan Brady.

The Dick Van Dyke Cast Who Are Still Alive

The cast members who are still with us include Larry Matthews who played Ritchie Petrie. Acting at such a young age, Matthews was only 10 years old when the show ended in 1966. Playing Rob Petrie’s son, Ritchie always garnered a laugh for asking his father “did you bring me anything?” Although Mattews acted in one of the most beloved shows in television history, his career didn’t evolve much after the series.

Another actor who remains is Peter Oliphant, who played the neighborhood kid, Freddie Helper. Only appearing in three episodes of the hit show, Oliphant didn’t stick around Hollywood for long. In 1973, the child actor left the glitz and glamor behind him, yet he still remembers his time on the show. Oliphant is now a video game designer.

Speaking about his time on The Dick Van Dyke Show, Oliphant admitted, “When you’re on the show, everyone’s friendly, everyone’s nice, but I don’t think I even went out to eat with Ritchie on the show.” He added, “It’s not like afterwards I made friends with Dick Van Dyke and we’d hang out.” Oliphant worked on classic games like Stonekeep.

Dick Van Dyke Continues To Defy Age

And as already mentioned above, the star of The Dick Van Dyke Show himself, Dick Van Dyke continues to grace the silver screen. Having helmed many memorable characters, the actor reprised his role in the 2018 sequel to Mary Poppins. Although having many roles, Dick Van Dyke noted that his time on the sitcom was some of “the best years” of his life.

Being 96 years old, the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor explained that he was “just glad to still be here.” He also thanked exercising for keeping him young. “I’ve always been an exerciser and still am … I get in the pool and exercise. At my age, they say to keep moving. Put me on solid ground and I’ll start tapping.”

