‘The Golden Girls’ Kitchen Experience Is Headed to Los Angeles: What To Know

This is not a drill! “Golden Girls” is getting its own pop-up restaurant. After hearing this news, the fans of the classic TV show will have to pinch themselves. As it turns out, Los Angeles fans are in for a treat seeing as the “Golden Girls” themed kitchen is headed their way.

Bucket Listers, the company behind nostalgic pop-ups such as Saved by the Max, Good Burger, and The Peach Pit, recently announced it was launching a similar experience. The new kitchen is based on the iconic sitcom that starred the late Betty White, Bea Arthur, and Rue McClanahan.

Currently, the company reports it’s “officially licensed an “immersive homage” to the show that ran for seven seasons, from 1985 to 1992.

Appropriately titled “The Golden Girls Kitchen,” the project is set to open sometime in July. It will also feature “a fully functioning restaurant and bar.” Designers have also described it as fast-casual with an emphasis on desserts. As you’ll recall, desserts make a common appearance in the sitcom.

The company teased food items such as Sophia’s Lasagna (meat or vegan), Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich. And beverages like Tea Arthur and Rose on Rosé.

Additional offerings and local delivery will also be available to purchase for a la carte. In addition, every ticket bought comes with a reserved seat and guaranteed slot of time to eat, and choice of a meal. And the cherry on top? It comes with cheesecake.

If you think it can’t get any better, you can also purchase official merch at The Golden Girls eatery. In addition, you’ll have plenty of phot-opp opportunities. You can snap pics when you take a seat at the kitchen table or on the lanai.

Event organizers hope to leave ‘Golden Girls’ fans with ‘a deeper appreciation’ for the sitcom

Event organizers plan to announce ticket information soon via the Bucket Listers website, listing prices at $50.

“Bringing Golden Girls to life has always been a dream of mine,” says, Bucket Listers director of experiences Derek Berry. “Our team is confident that both die-hard fans of the show and first-timers alike will leave with a deeper appreciation for the show’s lasting legacy.”

According to their website, Bucket Listers acts as an online platform that offers exclusive events. They create pop-ups in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, and Las Vegas. In addition, the company also partners with event producers and movie studios to create one-of-a-kind experiences.

The 11-time Emmy-winning series “The Golden Girls” follows the lives of four divorcees who live together in a retirement home. It features the level-headed Dorothy, cooky Rose, free-spirited Blanche, and Dorothy’s hilarious mother, Sophia. While they often find themselves involved in wild scenarios, their friendship remains.