‘The Munsters’: Rob Zombie Reveals Return of Classic Character in His Upcoming Movie

Musician, writer, and filmmaker Rob Zombie has some big news for fans of the 1960s classic television hit The Munsters. Well, aside from the already super-exciting news that Zombie is reviving the popular horror-themed sitcom series, of course!

On Tuesday afternoon, the director announced on his Instagram that fans of The Munsters can expect the return of a popular character. Of course, this new adaptation of the series, which centers around a family of good-natured monsters, will feature the key players.

Who Will Be Joining Zombie In Upcoming Adaptation Of The Munsters

This Rob Zombie adaptation of The Munsters will feature Herman Munster, Lily Munster, Grandpa, and Eddie Munster. Even cousin Marilyn Munster is set to appear in the upcoming production. But what of the other characters? Well, Zombie shares, one popular character from the series, Zombo, is making a return!

“After 56 years!” Rob Zombie exclaims in his May 31 Instagram post. “The man… the myth… the legend returns!”

“The one and only ZOMBO!” Zombie adds in his Insta post, bookending the comment with skull emojis.

Who, Exactly, Is Zombo?

Zombo is a character that dedicated fans of The Munsters are likely to recognize. After all, Zombo was featured in only one episode of the popular series, which ran on CBS from 1964 until 1966. However, despite Zombo’s brief stint in the series, the episode remains one of the most popular episodes to date. So, Rob Zombie’s decision to bring Zombo back for his production of The Munsters is an exciting one for fans!

This 1966 Munsters episode features the late actor, Louis Nye as the legendary character. In this episode, Nye’s Zombo portrays the host of a television horror series; and a character with which Butch Patrick’s Eddie Munster becomes obsessed. Despite his father Herman’s (Fred Gwynne’s) objections.

Rob Zombie Shares The Cast Of His Upcoming Remake Of the Television Classic Series The Munsters

Last fall, Rob Zombie shared the news that he had begun casting for his upcoming adaptation of The Munsters. In the post, which Zombie shares just before Halloween 2021, the filmmaker introduces some of the players we can expect to see in the upcoming production.

“Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count,” Rob Zombie writes in the Insta post sharing the sneak peek of The Munsters. “Sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

The post then goes on to share hashtags noting that his upcoming adaptation of Rob Zombie’s The Munsters is slated to feature Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster; Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster; and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Then, in March, Zombie added to his cast, announcing that Cassandra Peterson – or the legendary Elvira – is playing Barbara Carr, real estate agent.