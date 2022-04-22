‘The Munsters’: The Truth Behind Why the Classic Series Was Canceled

When The Munsters debuted in 1964, it was an instant hit, but after a quick decline in ratings the network canceled the classic TV series when it should have been in its prime.

The now-iconic series followed the wholesome and bizarre adventures of a loveable family of monsters. Five humanoid creatures played out stories that were based on Leave it to Beaver, My Three Sons, and The Addams Family comic strip.

During The Munsters’ first season, it became the 18th most popular sitcom on television, which wasn’t an easy feat. But to come in strong, the writers and castmembers put in hours upon hours of work. And doing so caused a bit of burnout that set the path for destruction.

The first season of the series boasted an incredible 38 episodes. And while it was common for series to film more episodes in the 1960s, that was still a lot, especially for a brand new show.

To put it in perspective, Bonanza, which was number 1 at the time, was in its sixth season that year. And it only filmed 34 episodes. During its first season, it only racked up 32 installments.

To film so many episodes, the writers, cast, and crew had to be on their game round the clock. Not only were they working around shooting schedules, but the actors also had to show up for live appearances, commercials, public services announcements, and more to market the new characters. So in other words, they never had a break.

By the next season, the writers decided to back down on the workload by six episodes. And the storylines became more generic and broad to appeal to more people. But unfortunately, the expectations were already set. And fans weren’t happy about turning in their television to a different type of show.

And on top of the dismay of the audience, the actors felt disconnected from their roles. Grandpa’s Al Lewis and Herman’s Fred Gwynne both admitted that the show had become lackluster. And Lewis noted that while the scripts weren’t bad, they definitely “could have been better.”

But what finally put the nail in the Dragula was the introduction of one famous comic book character.

The Munsters Canceled After the Premiere of ‘Batman’

During The Munsters’ final run, Batman jumped out of the animated world and into the era of live-action shows. And it was so popular that it pushed the family of monsters right off the screen.

“Batman just came along and took our ratings away,” Eddie Munster actor Butch Patrick told Fox News.

The new hero-based story was a quirky series full of one-liners and satire, just like The Munsters. Furthermore, it aired twice a week, and always ended on a cliff-hanger. So it didn’t take long for the Marvel series to overtake what fans The Munsters still had.

But luckily, when The Munsters was canceled, the cast members weren’t sour about saying goodbye.

“Look, we had a good two-year run putting out something that was so different and unlikely to become a success,” he said. “So we felt it was the right time to go. Fred [Gwynne] and Al [Lewis] were also ready to go home. We were OK with it.”