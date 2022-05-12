‘The Nanny’: Fran Drescher Remembers Getting to Meet Elton John During Legendary Cameo

Decades after first meeting Elton John on the set of her classic TV sitcom “The Nanny,” Fran Drescher recalls the legendary singer and songwriter’s cameo.

While promoting Rebecca Kelly’s new book “N Is For the Nanny,” Fran Drescher spoke to USA Today about her first interaction with Elton John. “It took me a year or two [to] get him on the show. I was always an Elton John AIDS Foundation supporter and we were very warm to each other at all of his events.”

Fran Drescher then shared that when Elton John’s documentary “Tantrum & Tiaras” came out, his publicist thought it was a good time to put on “The Nanny” as a way to promote the documentary. “There’s a scene [in the film] where he throws a tantrum because he’s trying to play tennis and a fan starts saying, ‘Yoo-hoo! Yoo-hoo!’ So we thought it’d be funny if Fran was actually the ‘Yoo-hoo’ lady and gets in trouble when she has the opportunity to meet him through Mr. Sheffield.”

Fran Drescher went on to gush about “The Nanny” episode. “That was an amazing episode and he couldn’t have been more gracious. We heard that he loves red roses, so we filled his dressing room with red roses.”

According to IMDb, “The Nanny” follows a cosmetic saleswoman who becomes a nanny to three children of a rich English widower after she was fired from her old job and dumped by her boyfriend. The nanny and the widower end up falling for each other as time passes.

Starring alongside Fran Drescher in the series was Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Renée Taylor, and Madeline Zima. The show first premiered in November 1993 and ran until June 1999. It has six seasons with close to 150 episodes.

Fran Drescher Talks ‘The Nanny’ Musical

While reminiscing about “The Nanny,” Fran Drescher gave an update about the show’s musical adaptation and working with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom. “We cannot wait to get our production up on its legs,” Drescher declared. “And [Bloom is] one of those millennials that grew up watching it. She totally gets the voice and was really the perfect person to write the lyrics for the show.”

Fran Drescher also spoke about the show’s “fashion trends” that are making a comeback. “Some of the things [my character] wore then are in style now, like hot pants, over-the-knee boots, the classic black turtleneck. Now, even more than then, women are wearing big false lashes and hair extensions.”

Fran Drescher stated that “The Nanny” had all those trends and never apologized for it. “Wearing clothes that are sexy and give you confidence – that’s very much part of ‘The Nanny.’”