‘The Partridge Family’: Danny Bonaduce Claims Costar ‘Stole $25,000 Worth’ of Items From Set

Prior to announcing his leave of absence from his radio show due to health issues, Danny Bonaduce claimed that one of his “The Partridge Family” co-stars stole $25,000 worth of items from the classic TV show’s set.

During his recent appearance on “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef,” Danny Bonaduce stated that it was David Cassidy who stole from “The Partridge Family” set. “David Cassidy stole $25,000 worth of gear, guitars, and other items. I’m not sure how the other guys are doing. That has made me a little enraged. But, man, this is incredible. This is correct. My dressing room door has a sign like that on it. And that’s exactly what I got.”

Danny Bonaduce ended up telling his mother about what his “The Partridge Family” stole. “But we were disappointed because I didn’t get anything from the set of ‘The Partridge Family.’ When she returned to the set she had to fight her way in.”

Danny Bonaduce said his mother had to remove his dressing room door with a screwdriver. He informed the podcast host that his mother recently passed away. “It means everything to me,” Bonaduce explained about the door. “And it’s not just because she died. From the beginning, that meant a lot to me. I don’t have this. But I do have a different kind of money in the form of $25,000 in my bank account.”

Danny Bonaduce Reveals How Much He Made For Each Episode on ‘The Partridge Family’

As he continued to chat with David Yontef about his “The Partridge Family” days, Danny Bonaduce revealed how much he made per episode of the hit series. ‘I’ll tell you about the ‘Modern Family’ cast because you were talking about shows today and one of the differences they’d been on for years or five or six years. Go ahead and ask me how much I make per episode. Four hundred dollars.”

Danny Bonaduce also admitted that at one point in his successful acting career, he was living in his car. “The cops used to wake me up all the time. They recognized me and informed me that I was not permitted to remain in the building. ‘Where can I go?’ I inquired. And they responded with the stand bar line. ‘It’s time for you to go.’ ‘I don’t care where you go; you must leave.’”

Meanwhile, Danny Bonaduce spoke about “The Partridge Family’s” lead TV competition, “The Brady Bunch,” and how much that cast made. “A lot of the Bradys have money. Barry Williams [who played Greg Brady] has $6 million dollars. For that guy, things worked out.”

“The Partridge Family” premiered in September 1970 and ran until March 1974. The show has four seasons and nearly 100 episodes. Starring with Bonaduce and Cassidy on the show were Shirley Jones, Susan Day, Suzanne Crough, Jeremy Gelbwaks, Dave Madden, Brian Forster, and Rick Segall.