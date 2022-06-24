‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Reveals What Surprised Her in Final Cut of Episodes

The Waltons star Judy Norton grew up in the film industry, so many oddities and tricks of the trade in the filming processes are commonplace for her. Though, there is one situation where final cut episodes always throw her for a loop.

In Norton’s most recent Ask Judy installment, the classic TV actress had a fan write in to ask if she was ever “in awe” of what she saw from her perspective while shooting versus what the final edited version looked like on TV. And she answered that, in most cases, she wasn’t.

However, stunt double scenes always felt a little off when she watched them on screen.

Norton used a scene from the 1960s series Felony Squad as an example. In it, her character, Karen Collins, walks into the water ahead of a near-deadly moment. But Norton wasn’t the actor who filmed the scene. Instead, it was a stunt double.

When she watched the episode on TV, she felt disoriented seeing herself go through the on-screen ordeal.

“I remember watching it thinking, ‘okay, well, that’s me because I know I didn’t go in the water. And then when they had shots of me being brought out of the water and I was all wet, I remember thinking, ‘Oh yes. And they hosed me down so that I was all wet for this.'”

Nothing Else About the Filming Process Shocks ‘The Waltons’ Actress

But aside from that, she has never felt shocked by a final cut. As she told her audience, she has been around movie sets since she was a small child. And she was fascinated with the filming process. So she always paid attention to what was going on.

And because she was used to the industry, she never paid attention to how she could never “see all of the lights and the cameras” on TV.

“That just became sort of second nature to me,” she added.

However, later in life, she was a bit surprised when she “realized how what seemed completely ordinary” to her was not ordinary to “everyone else.”

“So many of you who asked questions about how things were done or what went on or may not realize we short out of sequence all those sorts of things were just ordinary to me. I didn’t stop to think that that would not be something that the average person who’d never been around film or television would know,” she added. “And same thing with theater having grown up around that. So, it was just all my world.”