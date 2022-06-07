‘The Waltons’: Mary McDonough Recalls Erin’s Romances on the Show

Decades after “The Waltons” came to an end, Mary McDonough reflects on the romances that her character, Erin Walton, had in the classic TV series.

While chatting with her former “The Waltons” co-star, Judy Norton, McDonough recalls her character’s romances. “So the first romance of course was in ‘The Fawn,’ McDonough states. “The little boy from school who brought Erin flowers at the very end, and he was very sweet. But I was horrified, absolutely mortified, to have any kind of a love interest at all. And I was very young. It made me very nervous. It was really, really scary.”

Meanwhile, “The Waltons” actress also discussed her character’s romance with GW and the elopement with Chad. “You stole Chad from me,” Judy Norton jokingly declares. “If it hadn’t been for you, this is a story of my real life. It’s like I… literally in elementary school, there was a boy I liked, but he liked another girl in the class, and I said something to her one time. Oh, the boy wanted to know if she liked him. And so I asked her, I said, ‘Well, he wants to know if you like him’. She goes, ‘Yes, because I don’t want you to have him!’ ”

“Oh, mean girls! ” McDonough declares in response to the story. She also said that Chad eventually went to live up in the mountains and that’s the end of the story.

‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough Talks About Starting Her TV Acting Career at the Age of 10

During a 2011 interview with Smashing Interviews, “The Waltons” actress Mary McDonough opened up about starting her TV acting career when she was just 10-years-old. “It was kind of a wild world to be thrown into.”

McDonough also spoke about writing about her personal experiences during “The Waltons” and how no one actually prepared her for the role. “Yeah and my total fear, the fear of something that was new and unknown. It wasn’t so much of, ‘Oh, I couldn’t do anything new,’ but it was being constantly put into situations where I didn’t know what was expected of me, but I had this pressure that I had to do it perfectly even though I didn’t know what I was doing.”

McDonough then said that she describes that experience as feeling like she was walking the plank all the time. “I was terrified to make mistakes.”

McDonough went on to discuss getting breast implants after “The Waltons” ended. “ I would never have made such a stupid choice had I not already had self-esteem issues and body image issues already in place. I was always trying to fit in, trying to fit into the costumes, the beauty pageant stuff, the everything that had happened, you know? And of course, it started way before that with my second-grade teacher, trying to fit in and be perfect.”