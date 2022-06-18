‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Announces ‘Amazing’ News About Her Latest Project

Judy Norton’s new science fiction film in the works is gaining some attention, and The Waltons star is ecstatic. Norton is perhaps best known for playing Mary Ellen Walton on the classic tv drama. However, she’s been making moves behind the camera. A short film she wrote, directed and starred in has been picked up by a presitgious Film Festival. Norton took to her twitter to share the news.

Amazing news! Space Limbo was just selected by HollyShorts Monthly Screenings via https://t.co/2916DMRH2Q! A short film I directed during Covid! Excited for people to be able to start seeing it. More details to follow. — Judy Norton (@thejudynorton) June 17, 2022

“Amazing news! Space Limbo was just selected by HollyShorts Monthly Screenings via http://FilmFreeway.com,” Judy Norton writes. She goes on, revealing a few tidbits about the secretive production. “A short film I directed during Covid! Excited for people to be able to start seeing it. More details to follow.” Fans were quick to show their support of The Waltons star. “Congratulations, Judy,” one fan wrote.

Hollyshorts is well known in Hollywood circles for showcasing short films. From their website: “HollyShorts Film Festival is an organization devoted to showcasing the best and brightest short films from around the globe, advancing the careers of filmmakers through screenings, networking events, and various panel and forums. The HollyShorts Film festival showcases the top short films produced 40- minutes or less.”

Details are scarce on Judy Norton’s latest project

Not many details are known about Space Limbo. Norton implied it was shot during quarantine. As a result, it has a small cast. The title seems to suggest a barebones crew stranded in space. Until Norton reveals more, it’s all just speculation.

Back in 2020, Norton starred in another series shot during quarantine. The Quarantine Bunch was a YouTube web series. The comedy series was shot entirely on Zoom during the Coronavirus shut down. It starred other child stars such as Danny Pintauro (Who’s the Boss) and Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains). The concept was former child stars in a support group that meets online.



Fans of The Waltons might find it strange that Mary Ellen Walton herself is spearheading a science fiction genre production. However, Norton is no stranger to science fiction. She has made guest appearances on hallmark sci-fi shows like Stargate SG-1 and the X-Files spin-off, Millennium.

Judy Norton is also accomplished behind the camera. She has seven writing credits to date. She even pulled double duty, writing and starring in the 2018 thriller film, Inclusion Criteria. The film is also known as Nowhere to Hide, and can currently be found on streaming on Tubi.

Judy Norton was last seen in the 2022 comedy film, Motorvation.