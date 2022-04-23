‘The Waltons’: Will Geer and Ralph Waite Once Protested a Certain Actor’s Hiring

The Waltons stars Will Geer and Ralph Waite once fought the good fight in Hollywood and refused to show up for work unless their classic TV producers properly represented a Native American character.

The boycott went down just after Richard Thomas’ John-Boy left the show. With the major character gone, the writers were scrambling to fill plot holes and keep fans tuned in. So, with the help of director Ralph Senensky and creator Earl Hamner Jr., they came up with a few emotional stories that were sure to make fans forget to say “goodnight” to the missing son.

One of those stories followed a 101-year-old Native American grandfather who believed that the Waltons were living on his family’s burial ground. The idea came straight from Hamner’s mind. And it quickly turned into an episode named The Warrior.

Senensky had a star in mind for the elderly man before the script was even complete. He planned on hiring a dramatic actor named Eduard Franz, who he thought was underappreciated. And the casting director agreed that Franz would be perfect for the job. So, they went through the process of hiring him. And at one point, the actor even had a finalized contract with the show.

But shortly after, Will Geer and Ralph Waite heard the news that someone without Native American heritage was playing the part of the elderly visitor, and they refused to show up for The Waltons episode unless the part was appropriately re-cast.

Once Hamner Jr. was certain that Geer and Waite wouldn’t back down, he promised that he’d work with the casting director to find a Native American actor who was able to take the part. But after searching high and low, they couldn’t find anyone available.

Will Geer and Ralph Waite Refused to Back Down From Their ‘The Waltons’ Boycott

According to Senensky, Hamner Jr. and producer Andy White then planned to wait for the stars to cool off. They figured that with enough time, the duo would forget about the slight and move forward. But they didn’t.

In the end, Will Geer and Ralph Waite won the battle. And the casting director found a 66-year-old film extra named Jerado DeCordovier.

DeCordovier had been working in the background of films and series since 1941. However, he never once had a major role. And that made The Waltons creators nervous because they envisioned a greatly talented person in the role. But because their leads were determined to win the fight, Hamner Jr. and Senensky gave in and handed DeCordovier the part.

Senensky worked hard to coach the novice actor to perfection. And by his and Hamner Jr.’s accounts, the actor did perfectly. But there was one particular scene DeCordovier filmed that made Hamner Jr. especially proud.

“Earl had brilliantly brought young Kami Cotler’s Elizabeth into the personal scenes with the Grandfather that John-Boy would have played,” Senensky shared. “In only one scene between Elizabeth and the old Indian, filmed on the final day of shooting, was the performance as I envisioned it in Earl’s script.”