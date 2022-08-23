This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.

Kruschen was born in Winnipeg, Canada, but was raised in Los Angeles and New York City, MeTV reports. The actor, back in the 1950s after serving time in World War II and working for the Armed Forces Radio Service, would pop up on TV. Besides Gunsmoke, Kruschen got parts on the Steve McQueen show Wanted: Dead or Alive. He appeared in four episodes of The Rifleman starring Chuck Connors.

‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Jack Kruschen Appeared With Elvis Presley In A Movie

You might have seen Kruschen in other TV works including Route 66, Batman, and Bonanza. On the Lorne Greene-starring Western, Kruschen would portray Giorgio Rossi, an Italian immigrant, in three episodes of the NBC show. Turning into the 1970s and ’80s, you could see him appear on shows like McCloud, The Rockford Files, CHiPs, WKRP in Cincinnati, and even The A-Team. But in the 1990s, Kruschen had a rather important role on Full House as Iorgos Katsopolis, who was Jesse’s grandfather. We see him first appear in the Season 4 premiere episode titled Greek Week.

Movie work also was part of Kruschen’s career. Back in the 1950s, he appeared in science fiction flicks like The War of the Worlds and The Angry Red Planet. You might have seen him in the John Wayne movie McLintock! and, also in the 1960s, a Gregory Peck movie titled Cape Fear. But Kruschen happened to find himself as the proud recipient of an Academy Award nomination. He played Dr. Dreyfuss in The Apartment, which starred Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. Kruschen would go on to play in Follow That Dream alongside Elvis Presley.

Back to Full House for a minute. Grandpa Katsopolis would appear again in a Season 7 episode titled The Last Dance. He comes back to San Francisco, and Papouli would get ready to do a Greek dance at a class Michelle is in. Well, sadly, we hear that Papouli would die in his sleep. This set up this episode to have some melancholy moments. As you can tell from his long list of accomplishments, Kruschen had himself a pretty solid run in the world of acting and show business.