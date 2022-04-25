Thousands of ‘Golden Girls’ Fans Convene in Chicago for ‘Golden-Con’

From tabletop gaming to comic books to My Little Pony, if a facet of pop culture garners a large enough audience, it’s likely to get a convention. That said, fan conventions are typically inspired by an aspect of nerd culture, not a classic TV show.

The Golden Girls is no ordinary sitcom, however, seeming to rise in popularity rather than decline, despite the fact that many of its younger fans weren’t yet alive when the series finale aired. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the beloved Golden Girls finally got their own convention, Golden-Con.

Like any good convention, Golden-Con included a vast array of Golden Girls memorabilia, from t-shirts to candles to masks to replicas of iconic set pieces such as the kitchen and Sophia’s wicker purse. There were also tribute shows and special guest appearances.

Those in attendance included Bonnie Barlett, known in the Golden Girls universe as unsavory author Barbara Thorndyke, as well as Monte Markham, who guest-starred in a few episodes as Blanche’s younger brother Clayton Hollingsworth.

Many of those responsible for bringing the highly regarded show to life spoke as well. Golden Girls staff writer Stan Zimmerman shared stories with fans in addition to producers Marc Sotkin and Marsha Posner Williams.

‘Golden Girls’ Fans Describe Their Experience at ‘Golden-Con’

Sisters Hillary Wasicek and Melissa Gluck were among the thousands of Golden Girls fans exploring the many exhibits at Chicago’s Navy Pier, both of whom dressed up for every day of Golden-Con.

“It’s a fun expression of showing respect and appreciation for something you admire. It just makes you feel more a part of it,” Golden Girls fan Hillary Wasicek told Chicago Sun Times. “We just met so many people and heard so many stories. It’s like, ‘These are my people.'”

According to those who put the convention together, Golden-Con took far less work than one might expect thanks to the ardent enthusiasm of Golden Girls fans. “All we did was make one announcement on social media,” said Zack Hudson, a Golden-Con coordinator. “It just kind of escalated from there. So we pivoted a little bit to welcome as many people as we can. And we’re here now.”

Another Golden-Con coordinator, Brad Balof, described Golden Girls as “timeless.”

He was, after all, putting a convention together for a show that went off the air thirty years ago.

“This is a chance to pay that much (respect) to a show that they loved and actresses that made it shine,” Balof said. “One thing that does help the show remain timeless is that there’s enough humor that it’s not dependent on a specific situation, political or geographic… It’s just funny.”