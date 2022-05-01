‘Three’s Company’: Rita Wilson’s Forgotten Guest Star Role

Actress Rita Wilson has had a prolific and successful career in Hollywood over the years. Among her many projects, the actress and producer is known for her variety of roles in some of our favorite comedy films such as 1993’s Sleepless In Seattle; 1996’s Jingle All the Way, and 1999’s Runaway Bride.

Most recently, Wilson who is married to fellow film star Tom Hanks has starred in some popular television projects such as The Good Wife; Girls; and the hit Taylor Sheridan western drama series and Yellowstone spinoff, 1883. However, did you know Rita Wilson has also graced the television screen decades ago as she guest-starred alongside the late John Ritter on the wildly successful classic television comedy sitcom series, Three’s Company?

Rita Wilson’s ‘Three’s Company’ Appearance Leads To A Hilarious Mix-Up In Identities

In the season eight Three’s Company episode titled Alias Jack Tripper Rita Wilson guest stars as Agnes, a friend of one of Jack Tripper’s (John Ritter) roommates, Janet (Joyce DeWitt). Janet is certain Agnes and Jack will hit it off, so she sets up a blind date for the two. However, Jack isn’t interested in the date for a couple of reasons.

First of all, Jack Tripper has long been pursuing a woman, Shannon (Lana Clarkson); with whom he has finally made a date. Additionally, Jack is uninterested in Wilson’s Agnes as he believes her to be unattractive. This is based on Janet’s description of Agnes as being intelligent and having a great personality. So, instead, Jack convinces his friend and neighbor Richard Kline’s Larry to pose as Jack and take Agnes out on the date.

On Nov 1, 1983, "Alias Jack Tripper" aired in Season 8. Richard Kline often cites this episode as one of his favorites—Jack double-books his social calendar, so Larry imitates Jack Tripper on a blind date with Agnes Platt (Rita Wilson). #ThreesCompany pic.twitter.com/riZbw17ldK — Three's Company Fans (@thekidsin201) November 1, 2019

Of course, any fan of the popular sitcom series knows well that only hilarity can ensue once identities are switched on Three’s Company. Initially, Larry is thrilled when Agnes shows up at the apartment. She’s nothing like Jack imagined…she is quite attractive, to say the least!

In a move fitting for Three’s Company, Larry – posing as Jack, of course – decides to take his dinner date to the restaurant owned by Jack, Jack’s Bistro.

Things Get Crazy As The Rest of the Gang Figures Out What the Jack and Larry Are Up To

As Larry and Agnes arrive at Jack’s Bistro, Jack poses as a maître d’ by the name of Zack. He does this, of course, in an effort to keep up with their complicated ruse. Of course, things get even more complicated that evening. Especially as Janet and Terry (Priscilla Barnes) Jack and Janet’s other roommate show up to see Larry and Agnes kissing. Then, Shannon appears. Eventually, Jack and Larry fess up to their complicated plan, and Agnes leaves, clearly upset. And Shannon joins the roommates in confronting Jack.