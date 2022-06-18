‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Speaks Out About Lifestyle Changes After Beating Cancer

Twenty-five years after beating cancer, Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers is speaking out about healthy living and self-care for women of all ages—but the 75-year-old actress has special advice for her fellow golden years ladies.

“Aging is about worn-out parts,” she told Fox News Digital. “But the advantage of living in this era is that you can replace what you’ve lost in the aging process. We lose hormones, nutrients, and minerals – you can test for all of those things. You can get a blood test and urine test through your doctor and see exactly where your levels are. And I always tell women it’s never too late.”

Suzanne Sommers Battled Breast Cancer When She Was Just 45

Doctors diagnosed the classic TV star with breast cancer in 1988, when she was only 45. Luckily, treatment wasn’t as hard for the actress as it easily could have been. Once she had the tumor removed, she went into remission. And she has remained cancer-free ever since.

However, she credits her lasting health to diligent and meaningful wellness choices. As she explained, ever since learning of her cancer, she has dedicated herself to a toxin-free lifestyle. She only eats organic foods, and her meals of choice almost always contain fresh fruits and vegetables and meats such as chicken and grass-fed lamb and beef.

“It’s really hard for me to eat food that’s not organic because I had cancer,” she shared. “So everything that I use needs to be toxic-free, including my haircare, skincare, makeup, and household cleaning products – there’s not a single chemical in my house.”

Somers, who famously played Chrissy on Three’s Company, makes a point to stay “vigilant” every day. And to do that, she not only focuses on clean living, but she also stays active with yoga. And she takes supplements, like fish oil and estrogen, to keep her system “in perfect balance.”

The ‘Three’s Company’ Actress Started Her Own Line of Plant-Based Supplements and Body Care Products

And because of her passion for health, Suzanne branched out and launched her own line of facial care, supplements, and cosmetics—called Suzanne Organics—to give women more clean and natural choices. She hopes her organic and plant-based products will give other women the opportunity to regain control of their bodies.

“I know that I’ve helped women – and I’ve got their backs,” she continued. “I think a lot of divorces happen because of menopause. I hoped I’ve saved some marriages by showing women how they can take back their health. I encourage them to test their hormones and see where they need to be.”

“I encourage women to ask questions and seek the right kinds of doctors who can help get the tests they need to stay on track. I want them to find a doctor that resonates,” Somers added. “And I think with the help of technology, it’s never been easier to find the best one for you.”