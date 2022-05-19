‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Talks Possibility of Reprising Chrissy Snow Role

Although it has been more than 40 years since she was Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company,” Suzanna Somers admits she has never really let her famous classic TV sitcom character go.

While speaking to Fox News Digital this week, Suzanne Somers stated that she never felt that she was finished with her “Three’s Company” role. “She was cut off right where she was really being developed,” Somers explained. “There’s a whole new generation discovering her. And she’s special to me.”

Suzanne Somers also recalled when she got the “Three’s Company” role and how she would have taken the part of a monkey because she wasn’t working at the time. “I didn’t think I brought anything to the table because I hadn’t studied acting. I was that girl from ‘The Tonight Show.’”

Meanwhile, Suzanne Somers said she learned so much from her “Three’s Company” co-star John Ritter. “He [was] a master, the greatest in physical comedy. I would just watch him over and over [and] I observed his rhythm. I realized one day that comedy is like a musical. It’s a set-up beat. And as soon as I heard that rhythm, I couldn’t be stopped.”

Somers was on “Three’s Company ” for 89 episodes from 1977 to 1981. She was infamously fired from the hit sitcom due to her asking to be paid the same amount as her male co-stars.

Suzanne Somers Claims Her ‘Three’s Company’ Male Co-Stars Were Making 10 to 15 Times More Money Than She Was

As she continued speaking to Fox News Digital, Suzanne Somers claimed that her “Three’s Company” co-stars were making 10 to 15 times more money than she was.

“I was on the No. 1 show,” Suzanne Somers declared. “It just seemed wrong because I was clearly being underpaid. And it’s not like I stopped the show. My contract was up. We had a meeting with the lawyers [at ABC]… But, by then, they had already decided.”

Suzanne Somers also recalled when’s he found out about her dismissal from the show. “I was waiting at home – and remember, this was a time before cell phones, so it felt like an eternity. It was a gray day. And the front door opened in a way that you knew bad news was coming. It was really slow. And I heard my husband going up the stairs slowly. I met him at the landing.”

That was when her husband, Alan, dropped the bad news on her.” He looked at me, shook his head, and said, ‘You’re out. You were gone within the first five minutes when I walked into the meeting.’”

Suzanne Somers explained that she was not only out of work but also labeled trouble. “Only because I wanted to be paid fairly for doing my job.”