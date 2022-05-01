‘Three’s Company’: Suzanne Somers Credits John Ritter for ‘Magic’ of Series, Calls Being Fired Her ‘Biggest Regret

Nearly two decades after John Ritter suddenly passed away, Suzanne Somers spoke out about how the late actor was absolutely magical on their hit classic TV series “Three’s Company.”

During her recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Susanne Somers spoke about her relationship with John Ritter reflected on their “Three’s Company” chemistry. “While Joyce Dewitt didn’t care for her part, she was the one who set up Chrissy and jack for sparring,” Somers explained. It was simple to grasp.”

Susanne Somers also revealed that “Three’s Company” had worldwide. “People told me while I was in Israel that ‘Three’s Company’ taught them English. Last Spring, I met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. I know everything about books, but I’ve been watching you for 25 years, he said. ‘Three’s Company, he said, was Israel’s only television station. So Chrissy Snow has been all over the world to me.”

Susanne Somers also described her “Three’s Company” character, Chrissy, as being an outlier. “She has a lot of charm. She’s a child of a woman. She takes a roundabout path to logic. She never lies, and she would never steal your husband, boyfriend, or girlfriend. Or anyone else’s husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, or anyone else’s husband. As a result, some people felt compelled to protect her.”

Suzanne Somers Regrets How She Left ‘Three’s Company’

Meanwhile, Suzanne Somers touched on her unexpected departure on “Three’s Company” and what made her leave. “The only thing I regret is being fired from ‘Three’s Company.’ It appeared as if I was fired a lot. Because all the men were making 10 to 15 times more than I was on lesser shows at the time. I asked to be paid what the men were getting paid.”

Suzanne Somers also pointed out that her “Three’s Company” co-star John Ritter was making a lot more money than she was making as well. “So when my contract was up, we went to the producers. And they wanted to cancel Laverne and Shirley. So even before I entered the lawyer’s meeting, they had decided that we needed to put up a stop to it. So we fire the biggest female star on television to deter all other actresses from daring to do the same.”

Suzanne Somers further explained that she was so disappointed about being fired from “Three’s Company” because she absolutely loved it. “But I was especially disappointed that I didn’t get to finish the character of Chrissy Snow. I had so much more planned for her. So much I wanted to do with her. So much more I wаnted to see her grow аnd become something no one would ever forget. However, it is possible thаt this wаs sufficient. Perhаps they’ll remember her for the rest of their lives.”