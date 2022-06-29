‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Reveals How She Stays in Shape at 75

Suzanne Somers of Three’s Company fame was recently interviewed by Fox News Digital about aging. The self-help book author had much to say on the topic.

“Aging is about worn-out parts,” Suzanne Somers began. “But the advantage of living in this era is that you can replace what you’ve lost in the aging process. We lose hormones, nutrients and minerals – you can test for all of those things. You can get a blood test and urine test through your doctor and see exactly where your levels are. And I always tell women it’s never too late… I test my nutrients all the time to make sure that I’m exactly where I need to be.”

Somers then transitioned to her need to eat organic food. “I eat only organic food. It’s really hard for me to eat food that’s not organic, because I had cancer. So everything that I use needs to be toxic-free, including my haircare, skincare, makeup, and household cleaning products – there’s not a single chemical in my house.”

Suzanne Somers is a prolific health author. She has written an astounding fourteen New York Times bestsellers on women’s health. She staunchly advocates for bioidentical hormone replacement therapy.

Suzanne Somers’ Organic Brand

In 2019, Suzanne Somers started her own business, Suzanne Organics. Suzanne Organics sells products such as supplements, cosmetics, and serums.

“I had cancer 25 years ago,” she elaborated, “and I’ve kept it at bay, but I have to be vigilant. I’m always thinking about making choices that will keep me strong and clean both on the outside and inside. When I go to bed at night, I want to know that I made good choices during the day for my health. That makes me feel good.”

Somers continues, saying, “I know that I’ve helped women – and I’ve got their backs. I think a lot of divorces happen because of menopause. I hope I’ve saved some marriages by showing women how they can take back their health, I encourage them to test their hormones and see where they need to be, I wake up happy, grateful and I have a purpose. And I encourage women to ask questions, seek the right kind of doctors who can help get the tests they need to stay on track. I want them to find a doctor that resonates. And I think with the help of technology, it’s never been easier to find the best one for you.”

