‘Three’s Company: Suzanne Somers Shares Idea for Reboot Featuring John Ritter Hologram

Nearly 20 years after her co-star John Ritter suddenly passed away from aortic dissection at the age of 54, Suzanne Somers reveals that she has a unique idea for a reboot of their classic TV sitcom, “Three’s Company.”

Fox News reports that during her recent appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Suzanne Summers spoke about a potential “Three’s Company” reboot. “I had suggested a show where you would imagine that Chrissy Snow and Jack Tripper even got married and had a child,” Somers explained. Snow being her original character and Tripper being Ritters.

Suzanne Somers also suggested that John Ritter’s eldest son, Jason, could actually play Snow and Tripper’s son on the “Three’s Company” potential series. For his part in Somers’ idea, Ritter may appear in a digital form. “I had suggested this to Jason’s people and that the show would be me and Jason. But that John would appear as a hologram. Because it’d be like he was back and alive.”

However, Suzanne Somers stated that Jason Ritter doesn’t want to do anything reminiscent of what his father did. This includes “Three’s Company.”

“Three’s Company” originally aired on ABC for eight seasons. It ran from 1977 to 1984. Suzanne Somers was fired from the series in 1982 after requesting a pay hike. She later returned to the small screen on “Step by Step” from 1991 to 1998.

Suzanne Somers Said a ‘Three’s Company’ Reboot Would Convince Her to Return to TV

Although she hasn’t done a sitcom since “Step By Step,” Suzanne Somers said that a “Three’s Company” reboot would convince her to appear on TV again. “That was the last time I got kinda turned on by thinking about doing a series again. The marketing is so much better. Suzanne Somers and John Ritter’s son, Jason. And I guess that’s what he didn’t want, but that’s a marketer’s dream. Suzanne Somers and Fred Schmoe is not a marketer’s dream, you know what I mean?”

Suzanne Somers previously spoke to Fox News Digital about her “Three’s Company” co-star John Ritter had unexpectedly reached out to her a month prior to his sudden passing. The duo did not speak after Somers left the sitcom in 1982.

While recalling the phone conversation she had with John Ritter, Suzanne Somers stated, “He said, ‘I forgive you.’ I had a moment of, ‘Uh, you forgive me?’ And then I thought, ‘Be the grownup.’ And so I said, ‘Thanks.’”

Suzanne Somers then said that John Ritter spoke to her about his series “Eight Simple Rules” and how there was a dream sequence. “[He said], ‘I want to have a nightmare. And in my nightmare, you… are in the dream.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to work with you, but… This isn’t the way I want to come back. A nightmare. Really?”

Although he and Somers were chatting about the show and future plans, Ritter ended up passing away a month later.