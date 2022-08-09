‘Three’s Company’s Suzanne Somers Reveals How Olivia Newton-John Helped Her Through Cancer Diagnosis

As the world continues to mourn the loss of “Grease” icon, Olivia Newton-John, Suzanne Somers reflects on how the late singer and actress helped her through her own cancer diagnosis.

The “Three’s Company” star spoke to the Daily Mail about the “Grease” icon’s friendship over the years. “Everyone would want an Olivia Newton-John in their life,” Somers declared. “Olivia taught me not to be afraid when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Somers was notably diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001. For her treatment, she had a lumpectomy and radiation. Meanwhile, Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and went into remission. However, she ended up beating cancer again in 2013 and it returned in 2017. But the cancer ended up spreading throughout Newton-John’s body. She fought cancer from 2017 until Monday (August 8th) when she passed away in her home in Southern California.

While speaking about Olivia Newton-John’s personality, Somers said, “Olivia was exactly what you would expect. She was kind and sweet. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone.”

Somers also said that she considered Olivia Newton-John like a sister after their shared struggles with cancer. “There is a sisterhood that grows larger every year. It’s a sisterhood you never want to join but when allowed entry you find great comfort with other ‘sisters.’ Olivia provided great comfort for me when diagnosed 25 years ago. Her fight was my fight, as she won, I won.”

Suzanne Somers Says Olivia Newton-John Taught Her So Much Through ‘Her Bravery’ and ‘Never Give Up’ Philosophy

While continuing to speak about Olivia Newton-John’s impact, Suzanne Somers said the late singer and actress helped her and others through so much.

“She taught all of us so much through her bravery and ‘never give up’ philosophy,” Somers said about Olivia Newton-John. “We got strength through Olivia and her example of life. As a 70s icon she lived a full life. I loved her and will miss my ‘sister’ forever.”

Along with her interview with the Daily Mail, Somers also shared the same sweet comments about Newton-John on her Instagram with a special tribute featuring the late actress’ snapshots.

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday (August 8th). Her husband, John Easterling, issued a statement about his late wife’s passing.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” her husband’s statement reads. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”