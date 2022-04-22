Tina Louise Shares Who Made Her Smile the Most While Filming ‘Gilligan’s Island’

While Gilligan’s Island starlet Tina Louise enjoyed all of her castmates, there was one particular classic TV icon who made her the happiest.

That person was millionaire Thurston Howell’s actor Jim Backus. As Louise shared with Fox News in 2019, out of all the people on set, he made her “some the most.”

“He was the funniest, most adorable man,” she said.

Jim Backus passed away in 1989 at the age of 76. During the end of his life, he suffered from “very bad Parkinson’s.” But despite his ailing health, he stayed positive. And Louise loved him for that.

The actress shared that one of her favorite stories of Backus came during the time that he was battling the disease. Tina Louise was celebrating his birthday with the rest of her Gilligan’s Island family. And he was so weak, that someone had to carry him up the stairs to his party.

But Louise was determined to share a dance with her friend, despite the fact that creator Sherwood Schwartz thought it would be impossible.

“When [Backus] sat next to me, I asked him if he wanted to dance. He stood up and I danced with him,” she shared. ” I will never forget that night with him.”

Tina Louise Also Thinks that Jim Backus was the ‘Sexiest’ Castaway

In a separate Fox interview, Tina Louise also admitted that, in her opinion, Jim Backus was also the ‘sexiest’ castaway on Gilligan’s Island.

For most fans, The Professor’s Russell Johnson was the most eligible bachelor on the show. Between his intellect that chiseled chin, he was a dream come true. But Tina Louise was less impressed with a pretty face and book smarts and more impressed with charm and a sense of humor.

“Jim was hilarious,” the now 88-year-old admitted. “Humor, hon. He was so funny and he used to go to the psychiatrist every day and tell me the news of the day … But just in general, he had a great sense of humor. He was adorable.”

And when it came to Russell, Lousie had nothing against him. She just never connected with him as she did with Backus. And the actress also noted that the Gilligan star, Bob Denver, was too reserved.

“I think the Professor read too many books,” Tina Lousie continued. “[Gilligan] was just very nervous and scared to death and talked so fast. He was so shy.”

After reading all of Tina Lousie’s comments, we have to think her Gilligan’s Island idol in a better place smiling from above. Because we can only imagine that such high praise from a 1960s poster girl would leave a legacy that would make Jim Backus proud.